Amid rising revenues and budget deficits, Maha Govt will present the budget for 2020-21 on March 6

Given rising revenues, budget deficits and restrictions on the availability of funds for investment and spending on welfare systems, the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi will present the first budget for 2020-21 at the budget meeting on March 6. The Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the State Assembly and the State Council on Monday set the schedule for the budget meeting that begins on February 24 and ends on March 20. The BACs have decided to meet again on March 9th or 10th to make a final decision.

Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar, who is responsible for finance and planning, will present the budget to the state assembly.

MVA took office when the government led by the BJP, in the additional budget for 2019-20 presented in June last year, had an estimated revenue deficit of Rupees 20,293 billion, a budget deficit of Rupees 61,670 billion and a debt burden of 6.81 billion. Rupees to 2 billion rupees had a lot of extra-budgetary loans from various state-owned companies. The finance department has forecast that the revenue deficit will increase to 43,000 rupees and the budget deficit to 80,000 rupees. This is largely due to the additional claims of over 16,000 rupees and the harvest loan waiver model of 21,710 rupees.