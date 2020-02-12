Amid poor conditions, two Russian women are fleeing Coronavirus Quarantine Anxiety infection

Moscow: One patient jumped out of a hospital window to escape her quarantine and another managed to break out by turning off an electronic lock.

Two Russian women who have been kept in isolation by a new virus say they have fled their hospitals this month due to non-cooperative doctors, poor conditions and fear of being infected.

Russian health authorities have not commented on their complaints.

The incidents occurred during the outbreak of the virus in China, which has already infected more than 40,000 people worldwide. Only two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Russia. Nevertheless, the authorities have taken enormous measures to prevent the spread of the new disease and have taken hundreds of people out of the hospital as a precaution.

Many of those quarantined in various Russian hospitals complained about the poor conditions of isolation rooms and the lack of cooperation from doctors, uncertain about quarantine protocols.

Both women said their hospital tests began after their return from Hainan, a tropical region of China popular with Russian tourists.

In a long-standing account on Instagram published Friday, a woman with the screen name GuzelNeder said that her son had a cough and fever of 37.3 C (99.2) four days after the family’s return to their home in the city of Samara F) came.

She called the emergency services, who diagnosed a viral respiratory tract infection and said the mother and son had to go to the hospital for coronavirus testing.

The hospital promised test results within three days and then extended it to five, she said, while the boy responded to treatment with medication and an inhaler, she wrote. When she tried to insist on results, the hospital staff hampered her, she said.

In the meantime, she was worried about lax procedures in the hospital and said some medical staff came to the isolation room without masks or threw their protective clothing on the floor.

Her fear rose on the fifth day, when she started to feel bad. She asked her husband to bring her a home pregnancy test, and after wringing two minutes of anticipation in my hands, it appeared on the PREGNANT screen, she wrote.

Her husband argued with the doctor that she and their son should be released because of her condition and concern about infection. The doctor said they should be held for 14 days, even if the virus test was negative.

My son was hysterical, she wrote. There was no other way for us to leave the hospital without permission, Guzel said.

The police later interviewed her at home, but no charges were reported. Everyone in my family is alive and healthy, thank goodness, she wrote.

The other woman, Alla Ilyina, said in an Instagram post that she had a sore throat for a few days after her return to St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, from Hainan.

Ilyina called the emergency services and doctors took her to a coronavirus testing hospital and promised to let her go after 24 hours. The next day she was told that she tested negative for the virus, but had to stay in quarantine for two weeks.

Wild, Ilyina wrote. All three tests showed that I was completely healthy, so why on earth was the quarantine? Her isolation room was terrible, she told the Fontanka newspaper no books, no shampoo, no wifi, a trash can that was never emptied, the door secured by an electronic lock.

Frustrated, she figured out how to short-circuit the electronic lock and escaped from the hospital on Friday.

Neither the hospital nor the police have followed her escape, so she thinks her health is in order.

If I was sick, they would have flooded me with phone calls, Fontanka said to her as saying.

Tuesday evening, Russian media reported that the hospital reported Ilyina’s escape to the police and that a criminal investigation into the incident could be started.

Both women did not offer immediate comments to The Associated Press.

Quarantine protocols related to the outbreak vary throughout Russia. In some regions, health officials isolate Chinese nationals who have recently returned from China, and in others, those who have symptoms similar to those of the new virus are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian public health watchdog, did not respond to a request for comment as to whether the women were allowed to leave the hospitals.

On Wednesday, the Fontanka newspaper published a video allegedly recorded by other patients who had been quarantined in the same hospital from which Ilyina fled. The images show two young women in what appears to be a patient room that I want to sing like Alla (Ilyina) and a handwritten note with the text Let us out of here, please. “

. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus