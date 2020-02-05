Amid ongoing unrest and protests in Chile, football fans set the seats on fire during the match

By
Christopher Martin
-
0
30
Amid ongoing unrest and protests in Chile, football fans set the seats on fire during the match

Soccer fans in Chile light a fire in the stands while the coaches of both teams watch the REUTERS / Edgard Garrido game

Chile was hit by a wave of unrest last year when people, angry at inequality and poor social provisions, took to the streets.

  • Reuters
  • Last updated: February 5, 2020, 09:59 AM IST

Santiago: Chilean football fans set fire to seats, pelted the police with missiles, and vented their anger toward President Sebastian Pinera during a Copa Libertadores match at the national stadium on Tuesday amid continuing social unrest in the country.

The match between Universidad de Chile and the Brazilian Internacional, the first of a two-legged qualifying meeting, continued while firefighters fought the fire on the terraces, South American media reported.

The game finished 0-0.

Chile was hit by a wave of unrest last year when people, angry at inequality and poor social provisions, took to the streets.

The protests began again last week after a police truck ran over and killed a fan of the Colo Colo club after a match against Palestino.

The murder led rival club fans to unite in protest against what they say is brutal treatment by the Chilean police, known as the Carabineros.

Various human rights organizations accuse security forces of violations ranging from rape to torture and excessive violence.

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here