Amid concerns over violence and infrastructure, Parchman Prison in Mississippi reports two more inmate deaths

Two detainees were killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary after an altercation, the Department of Corrections and the county coroner said on Tuesday.

Timothy Hudspeth, 35, was found dead in a bed in the unit where he was staying, said Sunflower County coroner Heather Burton. He was fatally injured Monday night in a fight with other detainees, DOC said.

The second detainee, whose name was not released until his family was notified, died early Tuesday, said Burton.

The coroner and the Department of Corrections have stated that the men’s deaths are not linked to a recent series of murders in the prison system. According to CNN’s count, their deaths bring the number of inmates who died this year at the facility, known as Parchman Prison, to seven.

At least three of the previous deaths have been attributed to violence, the DOC said in a tweet.

Monday’s death occurred a day before the installation of a new leadership at DOC.

Former Commissioner Pelicia Hall resigned this week amid widespread concerns over Parchman’s violence and infrastructure problems. She announced her resignation late last year and said she would take up a job in the private sector.

On his first day on the job, Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor was quoted on the DOC’s Twitter feed saying, “We have to be transparent. We will be financially responsible and we will be compassionate. “

In a statement on the latest deaths, Taylor said DOC officials were working hard to restore order to Parchman.

“We believe that the motivation behind this latest argument is limited to this tragic new set of circumstances,” he said. “The environment that makes such violence possible must be dealt with quickly, and we are committed to making changes to that end.”

Prison in poor condition

Hudspeth was sentenced in April 2018 to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal.

His death came two days after correctional officers found Gabriel Carmen, 31, hanging in his cell in Parchman, the county coroner said.

Parchman, where about 3,600 of the 19,000 Mississippi inmates are incarcerated, has come under heavy criticism for its “failed infrastructure” and recent deaths.

Following a series of gang-related clashes in the prison that left at least three prisoners dead, rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti sought last week to help prisoners prosecute the state before the federal court.

In June, the State Department of Health released a 154-page report documenting the unsanitary and unsanitary conditions in which prisoners lacked electricity and water, and it “is raining inside.”

One of the main objectives of the report was Unit 29 at Parchman, where some of the most violent criminals are found. Prison authorities transported around 375 detainees from Unit 29 to a nearby prison earlier this month, and DOC said on January 13 that it was looking for cells for an additional 625 detainees due to the unsafe conditions of the unit 29.

In August 2018, Hall asked the FBI to help him investigate the deaths of 15 detainees, including three in Parchman, in the space of a month.