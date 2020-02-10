America’s Got Talent: The Champions Recap Season 2, Episode 6: Top 10 finalists performing

This was it then, the final of “America’s Got Talent,” but don’t get too excited. Final does not mean final, so no winner was announced.

Instead, we got our last look at the ten finalists competing for the top prize and title of the best of the best of the best. And what a night it was, with some really incredible performances, moving moments … and Simon’s Stormtroopers dancing.

Oh, and there was Hans. If there ever was an indescribable act, it would be Hans. He’s infinitely funny and entertaining as a human, but could he do something exciting enough to win this show?

Tyler Butler-Figueroa made his most daring choice so far, while Duo Transcend brought us to the brink of death and romance in a powerful performance. Silhouettes brought the panel to tears, while Sandou Trio Russian Bar had them on the edges of their seats.

It was excitement from start to finish and we don’t really know who the super fans will put first when everything is said and done. But that didn’t stop us from taking a wild guess.

Honest warning, because I am safe at home, I will probably be a bit harder than my colleagues Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. But I might also be nicer. Could be.

And just for fun, I’m going to rank them from worst to first to see who emerges as my Top 6 and ultimate winner.

Hans

(performance artist) Hans is the same act over and over again. If he was in drag, we could see this as his act in the local night clubs (that’s how fantastic it is). But that’s all it is: a local nightclub act. You can repeat it at those locations because it is a new audience every night, but not on the world’s largest stage like this. He even did the splits on seats again. It’s on its course.

Boogie Storm

(dancers) We have to take the side of Howie. Yes, Boogie Storm is great fun and we think they are great at a dance party or even on a stage during an informal gathering. But they just aren’t polished or impressive enough to make a run in this show. This was definitely a huge step forward compared to the first time, but they did the Electric Slide in the middle. We all do that at wedding receptions, so how is it worth winning this show?

Alexa Lauenburger

(dog trainer) Again, minor imperfections only show how incredible it is that Alexa has such a hold on eight dogs at the same time. She remains calm and collected all the time and she again showed off new stunts and tricks with these absolutely cute and energetic dogs. The stunts in the final round were perhaps her best and most exciting, which could harm her during the vote.

The silhouettes

(shadow dancers) This group continues to improve their technique, although this story was not as clear as their last in the details. Nevertheless it showed love and “kindness” and real heart everywhere. It’s such a unique and bizarre act – even shadow acts that come after them do things differently. Unfortunately, while it touched, we are not sure if it is polished enough to really close the deal and win this season. That said, Americans are in heart and soul, so who knows?

Angelina Jordan

(singer) She won for the first time in Norway at only seven years old, and she proved that the great old voice has improved with age. We still love the unique quality of Angelina’s voice, but she didn’t really do anything that struck her above some of the other incredible acts in the night … and we really didn’t need all those runs. It was great and she is great, but this didn’t feel like the kind of performance that a show like this wins. But we would definitely buy her album tomorrow.

Marcelito Pomoy

(singer) For some reason the upper register of Marcelito did not sound as solid and authentic as in earlier rounds until much later in the song. It sounded more like a falsetto, and not necessarily a great one. Maybe it was the song that exposed him a bit more because of his light accompaniment or nerves, but this was definitely not his strongest performance, even though he is incredible in what he does.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

(acrobats) Such a strange and unique act, and yet it is completely fascinating every time. Nails and fire did not stop this tough mother from throwing herself through the air. She even added a blindfold to the ante, trusting her husband and brother to be there when she came down. Not enough is said about their role in this act, which is so critical. It’s a dangerous and wild act that never gets old, with incredible showmanship, even if it just flips over and over again.

V. Unbeatable

(Dancers) For the first time in a long while this group seemed to show us things that felt different enough than we had seen before. The dancing at the front to hide the arrangements for the throws was also tighter, which was clearly visible. It still only throws young children around and the same basic dance moves at the front, but the bikes and hanging cloth added something else, which was refreshing.

Tyler Butler Figueroa

(violinist) That was the bravest thing we’ve ever seen from Tyler, and although we didn’t like his slow playing last week, it was definitely the right choice this week. He didn’t have to sit on open notes (string trick, he can hit the note on another string and add vibrato) but he really made that instrument sing on “Hallelujah” and recorded the captivating qualities that made the song a staple. . The fact that he did this without supervision was brave and incredibly risky, and yet he pulled it out beautifully.

Duo Transcend

(air acrobats) As often as we have seen this act, first on the “AGT” standard and now here, it never fails to surprise. This routine was all trapeze and blindfolded and it was one of the most exciting and exciting things we have ever seen on stage. We must also mention the musicality, which has increased the tension, and the incredible choice of songs that have created atmosphere and have shown their strength and grace and trust. That was their best moment so far, when it counts the most.

PREDICTIONS

This is harder to predict because the super fans have already surprised us a few times. The dangerous actions this week were absolutely incredible, with Duo Transcend (we think) delivering the strongest performance of the night.

But old fans’ favorites are unbeatable, while Tyler Butler-Figeroa is a child. Okay, he was also the best he has ever been tonight, but you know how America likes to let kids win these things. And yet these super fans have shown slightly more different tastes than the normal public entitled to vote.

We are not as sold as Simon that Sandou Trio Russian Bar really has a chance to win; for us it comes down to Tyler, V. Unbeatable and Duo Transcend. We would love to see Duo Transcend win, but we’re going to stick our neck out and say we think the super fans are giving it to V. Invincible.

RESULTS

Yes, they will come in a special final episode next week. That means a lot of repeated gigs, and – from the teaser – some guest gigs of acts as varied as Kiss and “AGT” winner Kodi Lee from last season. Must be a fun – and highly padded – night of results.

It ends next Monday at “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

