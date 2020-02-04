America’s Got Talent: The Champions Recap Season 2, Episode 5: Finalists Revealed

With four acts already in the final of next week, the remaining 12 had to make their way through the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” to join them.

It was certainly a competitive evening with incredible acts and almost everyone has really stepped up their game. We had comedians facing each other, wizards facing each other and three incredible acrobats.

Surprisingly, there were only two singing acts and not nearly as many children as you would expect from an “AGT” season, but we still had a pediatric comedian, a pedigree dog trainer and a pediatric violinist, so the pre-teen set remains well represented.

The big question was whether similar actions would cannibalize each other’s results, but it doesn’t seem like this happened at all. In fact, these were some really amazing results, because some of the above categories were completely wiped out by the votes.

Honest warning, because I am safe at home, I will probably be a bit harder than my colleagues Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. But I might also be nicer. Could be.

And just for fun, I’m going to rank them from worst to first to see who emerges as my Top 6 and ultimate winner.

Hans

(performance artist) There is something so ridiculous about this character, but Hans embodies it so beautifully that he brings you into his crazy world. We loved the idea that he was campaigning, roasting Simon a little because he was buzzing him the last round and even sharing some of the hate tweets he got. Less exciting was that singing and dancing were just more of the same and so on … but it is undeniable that Hans knows how to bring the party.

Ryan Niemiller

(comedian) Incredibly disappointing, this was the weakest we have seen Ryan. His material was not so good and even his delivery seemed to show that he felt he was losing the room. There just wasn’t enough laughter and he talked too long to come to them. Everything about his father fell completely flat and then the pieces with his mother and the tube socks just didn’t do enough to trade in. Ryan is so funny, it was rough to see him falter.

Tyler Butler Figueroa

(violinist) Tyler tried something dramatically different with “What a Wonderful World” and we don’t know for sure if it really worked for him. He is known for his up-tempo and energetic performances, and it is there that he can stand out and look special. Playing here was not particularly better than you would see from a very good 12-year-old, which means that Tyler somehow lost what made him special. He stepped up when a singer joined him, but the whole experience was simply lacking compared to what we saw from him before.

Marc Spelmann

(magician) Less flashy than his last time on stage, Marc as X managed to come up with a pretty good act around Terry Crews, turning phantom ticks, a watch into reality and even a trip to Terry’s house suggested. It was a very simple presentation that was nevertheless super cool to watch. But will the lack of flash hurt him among American voters?

Strauss snake

(snake man) Perhaps the bucket trick at the end was a bit of a disappointment, but otherwise Strauss really stepped it up and showed us more distortions and twists in his body that we have not yet seen. We think he has spent a little too much time showing off how much he can take his right shoulder out of the bowl, to the point that it became a bit repetitive, but he is still crazy and enchanting to see where he will be next turn.

Dania Diaz

(magician) Not everything worked in Dania’s story, but her magic remains remarkable. Some tricks with the hole cards were not entirely clear to the public (such as when the tear restored itself), so we fear that the super fans might miss how impressive it was. We still love the way she incorporates the story into her act, but it’s just a shame it was that story that let her down a little (for example, the three principles of her life that changed cards that only a sloppy one detail was small but still there.

Duo Destiny

(acrobats) Although not very different from what we saw earlier, with a few repeated tricks, there was enough danger and improved elements to make this a real step forward from their previous audition. This is truly incredible balance and strength and confidence that they share together and it creates a sensationally exciting routine. But we keep wondering if it is flashy enough – in this case dangerous – for an American audience? Hazard acts are almost always faltering here as Americans hold on to more traditional entertainment.

Duo Transcend

(acrobats) You want to keep the ante higher, and Duo Transcend succeeded in not only surpassing their own past, but also the past of other danger skaters we saw with that last spin. It was incredibly powerful to see, so dangerous and just amazing to see. They had to find a way to stand out among all the other acrobats in the night and they definitely made a bold statement with both trapeze and skate tonight.

JJ Pantano

(comedian) So it seems that JJ is an offensive comic, a la Don Rickles, who has certainly worked for many comedians before him. And you know what? JJ even stepped up his game by making the jury members fiercer than the first round and – more importantly – it was much funnier too. Nice and small and relentless makes for a nice combination. He had everyone backstage, roaring in the audience and on the panel.

Marcelito Pomoy

(singer) It is always great that Marcelito can sing in full in both his upper and lower registers, and both are so powerful, so in harmony, so impressive. It is just an incredible gift that he has and one that he has also sharpened to perfection. He is perhaps the only person who could literally sing every song that was recorded and probably record it in the same way as the original artist, male or female.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

(acrobats) Well, if there is a guaranteed way to raise the bar (so to speak), then it is with fire. And round by round, that is exactly what this incredibly unique act did. Towards the end, she literally stood in the fire and put it back down. Yes, this may seem repetitive, but it’s just excellent every time she reverses the landing and nails, and adding those elements of fire made it all the more breathtaking to see.

Alexa Lauenburger

(dog trainer) It is unbelievable that Alexa is as young as she is, because she is performing an incredible dog act. Her dogs are so disciplined and their tricks really have a diversity of them. She has so much to struggle alone and is beautiful with it. And even if things don’t go perfect, she gets them in and she still gets the job done. This is hard work, but it also has something to do with her innate personality and just a real talent. And it was definitely a step higher than the last time we saw her.

PREDICTIONS

Here is something that seems incredibly unlikely, we have all three acrobatic acts in our Top 6 and we just can’t imagine the superfans performing all three. It is also difficult to imagine the feel-good story of Tyler Butler Figueroa here, despite how low we have ranked it.

We could also see Dania Diaz advance over Marc Spellman when voters decide they want to continue a magician. Regarding predictions about what voters will do (about what they should do), we are Alexa Lauenburger, JJ Pantano and Marcelito Pomoy from our Top 6.

We also assume that Tyler will continue alongside Sandou Trio Russian Bar and perhaps Duo Transcend. If that is too much of a danger for America, Dania Diaz will continue. But are we right?

RESULTS

Half of the dozens of acts that participated tonight will advance to the final, which is better chances than the last round. But getting so close should also be devastating for the actions that simply fall short.

We already knew we were wrong when Hans and Strauss Serpent were brought forward, and we really thought this meant that this was a final for Strauss, but America was clearly in the madness Hans brings.

It was child against child when JJ Pantano and Tyler Butler Figueroa were brought together and America surprised us again by starting the hilarious JJ for the maudlin performance of Tyler Butler Figueroa.

Terry kept things mysterious by not linking Dania Diaz with X but with Marcelito Pomoy for the following results, so we thought that her unique view of magic was not related to voters. And that is exactly what happened Marcelito Pomoy took that third slot.

The next was Alexa Lauenburger and Marc Spelmann. This should be a no-brainer, and it was like Alexa Lauenburger and her dogs go on. So no magicians going on this time.

With two spots and three acrobat acts left, we knew it was too much for America. Sandou Trio Russian Bar was paired against Ryan Niemiller, who really ruined it this week. But it is possible that America would remember how much they love him, but that is not what happened. Sandou Trio Russian Bar took their well-deserved place.

But that showed the Duo acts, which was disappointing, because both Transcend and Destiny were fantastic at night. Our lead goes to Transcend, but Terry threw the 6th and 7th place the fate of the getters in the hands of the jury members.

So what did they do? They (certainly) listened to our very reasonable plea and put it down Duo Transcend through.

That said, however, we would have liked both acts to continue because both were incredible and well deserved. Can we start Hans? (we love you, Hans!)

It is already time for the final, coming Monday at “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

The 2020 BAFTAs brought the biggest stars to London this year