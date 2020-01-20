America's Got Talent: The Champions Recap Season 2, Episode 3: Heidi Klum Hit with Knife

This third round of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” became much more international and showed many previous winners from all over the world, which makes for a more unpredictable and wild ride.

Unfortunately, not everything worked for every act, because we saw one of the worst magic acts ever on stage and a winning act from Italy so we were just scratching behind us waiting for it to start … long after it ended.

That does not mean that it was all bad, because there was enough to cheer and lots of great performances at night.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the return of season 5 winner Michael Grimm, who had disappeared from the spotlight since taking the title. He was accompanied by more recent “AGT” alums Freckled Sky, Tyler Butler-Figuero and V. Unbeatable.

Germany was well represented with a cute dog act and a sinister danger act, so a decent reach there. Poland blew us away with one of their previous winners, while we heard that the choreographers of BTS are former Norwegian champions and back.

Let’s just say it was an evening of excitement, powerful emotions and a very greedy Simon, who became so much happier than you would expect from the “Champions” edition. At least he didn’t steal Howie’s Golden Buzzer again. But who has it?

Honest warning, because I am safe at home, I will probably be a bit harder than my colleagues Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. But I might also be nicer. Could be.

And just for fun, I’m going to rank them from worst to first to see who emerges as my Top 4 and ultimate winner.

Ben Hart

(magician) Ben finished third at “Britain’s Got Talent” last year and we hope he brought it up more to do it. He actually had one trick (arguably two) and it wasn’t that impressive or exciting. Maybe it’s the difference between the American and British public, but this was an incredible disappointment. There was no sense of magic or wonder or excitement and absolutely no wow factor. It was magic that was an absolute snooze festival.

Moses Concas

(harmonica player) Moses won “Italy’s Got Talent” in 2017 with a harmonica, which is proof of what he can do with the instrument. And yet this version lacked spirit. We loved the inclusion of beatboxing in the harmonica game, but he didn’t go there. And then on the rocking poles the girls were a strange distraction, just like his overall presentation on stage. But the bottom line was that the music just … was missing …

Freckled Sky

(tech dance) They blew the kind in the quarter-finals of season 10 of “AGT”, but still found success with Paula Abdul, P! nk and other acts. There was an interesting idea behind this dance, but the technology looked too much like background images and did not treat the dancers nicely. It was underwhelming, a bit long and did not deliver his story about two puppet dancers trying to break free.

Tyler Butler Figueroa

(violinist) Last year he was just above the Top 5 on “AGT” and Tyler added real dance choreography to his performance for the first time, but he was short of music if you think this is a kind of first impression. He played it a bit safely with his choice of song and it didn’t leave him to go anywhere on his instrument to really blow the audience away with how talented he is as a violinist. That is not the kind of achievement that will stand out.

V.Unbeaetable

(dancers / acrobats) Despite the fourth place in the summer, this group is the pride of India and has started performing everywhere, and even gets a movie at home. This wasn’t the most exciting thing we’ve seen, because dancing on the front really needs a few moments to shine, so the back and somersaults don’t completely dominate the performance, as they can become repetitive over time. We have seen that they are more wow-inducing, but Howie (and everyone who saw it live) was sold enough to give them the second golden buzzer of their “Got Talent” run.

Miki Dark

(imprisonment) This prison manure surprised the public in Germany on their way to the finalist last year. He brought all his sinister charm (?) To the stage, together with Heidi and Terry. Frankly, it was cool and weird and a pretty good trick with danger and elements of magic. But it was his sinister smile that struck us when Heidi screamed and he hurled a knife at her. This was a pretty fun act, even though it was a bit slow because he had to make sure everyone could follow without words. But it was certainly memorable.

Fast style

(dancers) It has been ten years since Quick Style won “Norway’s Got Talent”, and they have had quite a career lately, especially choreography for BTS (along with many others over the years). There was a lot of hype and set-up and they even warned that this was a slow-jam performance, but technically it was just beautiful. At a dance competition show they would probably do very well in an earlier round, but this is a show about bombast and bigger and bolder and this was just cool swag and atmosphere for Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine”. You could see the boys’ band vibe, but they are about dance that goes with the music, and this was about the dance, and in that respect it didn’t stand out enough.

Alexa Lauenburger

(dog trainer) The 2017 winner of “Germany’s Got Talent” is a big fan of Heidi, but Heidi has never seen her native edition of “Got Talent”. Now 11 years old, she has really great control over her dogs – and there are many. Alexa may not have done any particularly nice tricks with the dogs, but they are so disciplined and worked so well together that you couldn’t help rooting for her and them.

Michael Grimm

(singer) It has been ten years since Michael won “AGT” and had a short flash of success, but it didn’t last long. He says he took a step back, overwhelmed, but whatever happened, he disappeared from the consciousness of America. But his voice is just as buttery as it once was, with a blues-like soulfulness that just shouts authenticity. It’s so hard to stand out as a singer, but he did it. Frankly, he deserves a career in music because he has proven himself ten years ago and he still has it. Hopefully this appearance is the shot in the arm he needs to get it back.

Duo Destiny

(dancers) Two years after a victory over “Poland’s Got Talent” DD has had incredible success in Europe, but this was their American debut. This must be one of the best acrobatic dance duos in the air to ever perform this kind of routine. There was incredible power, with death-defying stunts that required insane levels of confidence, but there was also intimacy and musicality that made it both frightening and fascinatingly beautiful. That is how you demand and hold attention during a performance.

PREDICTIONS

Simon was right about one thing, this was a strange night of ‘Champions’, until Simon and Howie used their buzzers. But some of these acts have really dropped the ball.

The way we see it, there is a clear gap, with three acts absolutely blowing this opportunity.

In our rankings above, Duo Destiny, Michael Grimm and Alexa Lauenburger are making progress, with our next two acts that we are not sure if America will support.

Quick Style was technically brilliant and very cool, but were they flashy enough? And Miki Dark was sinister and very cool, but these kinds of actions always seem to be faltering with the American public.

Tyler Bulter-Figueroa is a favorite with fans, although we thought he hadn’t done enough. But on an evening without pediatric singers, they may want a pediatric violinist if they reject the pedigree dog trainer.

Oh and then there–

RESULTS

Will this be another season in which we are bored how repetitive V. Unbeatable and yet they go on and on? With Howie’s Golden Buzzer tonight they go straight to the final, so that saves us from having to go against the crowd the next round.

Terry first brought Ben Hart, Duo Destiny and Freckled Sky to the fore. This was a no-brainer for us, because the other two absolutely staggered in the night, and we were happy that America had done well and behaved Duo Destiny through.

Miki Dark was put in the spotlight alongside Moses Concas and Tyler Butler-Figueroa, which meant that America decided that a children’s violinist could replace a children’s singer … this time only once. Bad news for us and one of our top finalists like Tyler Butler Figueroa went on.

As a result, Alexa Lauenburger, Quick Style and Michael Grimm remained opposite the judges, which was absolutely bad news for Quick Style. The judges, however, love dog acts, which was bad news for Michael Grimm, who definitely deserved the chance to continue.

Alexa Lauenburger was one of our choices to move on, but so was Michael, so this is a bitter pill to swallow because we think he was better than she and almost everyone in the night. Maybe there is wildcard hope?

The surprises take place every Monday evening at 8 p.m. on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”. ET on NBC.

