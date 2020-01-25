Americans are being evacuated from China for the corona virus - Mother Jones

American diplomats and their families are evacuated from Wuhan, China, which has become the epicenter of an outbreak of the deadly corona virus. In an effort to curb the epidemic, the Chinese authorities have almost completely cut off this city of 11 million people from the rest of China. All transportation and other access points have been closed. However, the American authorities have informed the Wall Street Journal and CNN that a charter flight will be arranged for the transportation of approximately 36 diplomats and their families. All other Americans in Wuhan are asked to apply for one of the seats in flight and to pay the cost of transportation.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

One reason why US diplomats wanted to organize such an operation was because there was concern that anyone suspected of developing the disease could be in permanent quarantine, probably without access to consular support, one said persons familiar with the matter. Many foreigners living in China use western doctors at private clinics instead of the country’s state-run hospitals. However, their services may not be available during the outbreak.

The virus has already killed 41 people, and China estimates that there are now more than 1,300 mainland cases. New cases have occurred around the world, including two in the United States. This has caused concern among infectious disease specialists that the epidemic should be kept as low as possible by checking certain incoming flights at airports.

In China, it has been unprecedented since 1949 to stop transportation to and from a provincial capital. This was also not the case during the SARS phase in 2003. This is a forced step as the virus continues to spread. This will greatly increase the likelihood of containing the epidemic. https://t.co/mzVVX3OTr7

– Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) January 22, 2020

Older people or people with pre-existing illnesses are most susceptible to the virus and develop pneumonia symptoms, which can have more serious consequences. And since it is a virus, it cannot be treated with antibiotics. On Saturday, the New York Times reported that 15 more people had died in the province and that China stopped all travel and flights on Monday. With the Chinese New Year starting on Saturday, January 25th, the contagion takes place at a time when the country traditionally has a lot to do – but this year it will be different.

Nonetheless, the World Health Organization has not declared a public health emergency, and Centers for Disease Control officials have assured lawmakers that they have all the resources to deal with a possible outbreak in the United States.