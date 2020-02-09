American wife, her 6 children killed in house fire; Father suffers from burns while trying to save family

The father was the only survivor of the 12:30 pm fire in Clinton, a town with around 26,500 residents just outside the capital Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones told The Associated Press.



Clinton: A mother and her six children died when a fire destroyed their home early in central Mississippi, the authorities said.

He was taken to a local hospital, but “wanted to stay on stage,” said Jones.

Officials later published a list of casualties: Brittany Presley, 33, and her children Landon Brookshire, 15; Lane Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcom Presley, 4; and Felicity Presley, 1.

Brittany Presley was a primary school teacher, the Canton Public School District said in a statement on Facebook. “Mrs. Presley was a team leader who was a good, nurturing and loving teacher who gave her everything for her students. Her compassionate and spiritual spirit will live forever in the hearts of the countless lives she has touched,” the district wrote. .

The scene in the house later in the day was one of destruction. The charred remains of the one-storey wooden house, partially covered with molten facade cladding, could be seen in the burnt-out garage along with the remains of an SUV. Clothes, toys and furniture were scattered in the yard in the aftermath of firefighters fighting the fire. Burglary bars could be seen in the windows or, in some cases, on the lawn. It was not immediately known whether they had impeded the escape from the fire.

Nearby, under a tree, someone had left a bouquet of carnations.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said. He said the house was built around 1951. He had no information about whether it was equipped with smoke detectors.

Jones said the family’s church had set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical and funeral expenses.

