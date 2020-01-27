American Gods, the TV show based on the award-winning novel by Neil Gaiman of the same name, premiered in 2017.



At first, the show focused on Shadow Moon (played by Ricky Whittle), who was recently released from prison. Shadow is quickly slaughtered in a rabbit den of bizarre experiences thanks to Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), whom we will discover later is the mythical German god Odin. Mr. Wednesday is trying to build an army of “old gods” to oppose the “new gods,” and he asks for Shadow’s help. The new gods are Mr. World aka globalization (Chirpin Glover), Media (Gillian Anderson) —who is replaced by New Media in season two (Kahyun Kim) —and Technical Boy (Bruce Langley).

Odin / M. Mercredi, with his bodyguard Shadow in tow, embarks on a journey across the country to recruit gods he knows personally to fight against the new gods to regain the faith and worship of the masses. Odin recruits the Slavic god of “darkness and evil”, Czernobog (Peter Stormare), the Hindu goddess Kali / Mama-Ji (Sakina Jaffrey), the pagan goddess of Easter, Ostara (Kristin Chenoweth) and many others. Also on his team is a character from West African folklore, Anansi, who in the material world is known as Mr. Nancy, played by Orlando Jones.

Anansi (pronounced uh-naan-see) is a storyteller and a prominent character in season two (with few scenes in season one). On December 14, 2019, Orlando Jones went online to reveal that he was released from the show in September and will not be coming back for season three.

Fans of the show were (and still are) outraged. As he was one of the few colored characters to appear in seasons one and two, Anansi / Mr. Nancy fans were confused as to why the showrunners would make their show less diverse. In an exclusive hour-long interview with The Blerd Gurl podcast, Jones explained the full schedule that led to his dismissal.

The kidnapping of Anansi



Jones detailed the conversations he had with the new showrunner, Charles (Chic) Eglee (the third showrunner so far), who believed that the character of Anansi was “not good for black America” . For those who don’t know Anansi in the series, the West African god made a powerful first appearance in season one, episode two. We meet Anansi on a slave ship, where he says for the first time his mantra, “Angry gets shit done”, which exhorts the captive Africans on board to burn down the ship which transports them to America.

However, the scene that created waves was in episode four, season two, in which Anansi made a speech claiming that “slavery is a cult”. In this conversation, Anansi, the goddess Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) and Mr. Ibis (Demore Barnes) discuss the current situation of black people in America and the global epidemic of human trafficking in black and brown bodies. According to the new showrunner, this scene (and the overall “anger pissed off” perspective that Anansi maintains throughout the series) was not what Black America needed in the current political climate.

Jones’ interview with The Blerd Girl even goes as far as hearing that Eglee (a white man) had told other executives that he “writes from a black man’s point of view” better than Jones himself .

Although it’s already a solid slap in the face, this is particularly offensive given the minimization (and frequent non-existence) of traditionally black beliefs and beliefs in programs and films. Anansi was one of the few black characters on mainstream television focused on spirituality and religion as he discussed the experience of black people in a real and raw way. As Jones explained in his interview with Blerd Gurl, fans flooded his DM with messages telling him how important the character of Anansi was to the television landscape and what it meant for them to see this genre. of representation.

During the TCA tour earlier this month (January 7-19), Starz network president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch discussed the situation with Jones, simply stating: “Orlando (Jones) is a great talent and a great actor and person. The book is rich in history and (Mr. Nancy) has no important role in history… that’s where we are. “

Hircsh also added: “Chic and the team have decided to be in (an) area where Mr. Nancy is not playing a prominent role, so this is where we are.” This general statement, although extremely diplomatic, completely ignores Eglee’s previous statements.

The state (and demand) of black spiritual representation

Given the current rise in the themes of spirituality and faith in popular programs (CC: Good Omen, The Chilling Tales of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, October Faction, The Path and even The Magicians of SYFY), it is a terrible decision to remove important Blacks. representation.

While we know that shows regularly take creative liberties, it would make sense in the world of American gods to include a character who speaks urgently of the experience of black people. Referring to the aforementioned mortuary scene between Anansi, Bilquis and M. Ibis, what makes the scene powerful is that three black actors representing African gods and goddesses are having a conversation about current black America. This moment of thoughtful representation was applauded by viewers from all walks of life, but it fell on deaf ears with regard to the current showrunner.

In a media climate where diversity is praised but not sufficiently executed, keeping the character of Anansi could have been a slam dunk for a show that sees problems in the writers’ room and important characters leave (or suddenly let go) to unexplained reasons.

In a broader sense, there have been limited examples of people of color in the mystical and spiritual space with regard to popular shows and films. We can quote Rachel True as Rochelle in The Craft, Jasmine Guy as Sheila Bennett in The Vampire Diaries, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau in American Horror Story: Coven, and more recently Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Because of this lack of diversity and the open call to closer characters, we turn to shows by independent filmmakers. Web series such as Juju Web Series, created by director and screenwriter Moon Ferguson, have a growing fan base made up of those looking for frenzied shows with a mystical representation in black and brown. On the creation of Juju, Ferguson writes: “I wanted to experience supernatural beings who look like me. Blacks and People of Color are very underrepresented in the fantasy genre. I think it’s about time to start writing our stories in the fantasy realm. We have been long overdue for black witches, vampires, werewolves, mermaids, soothsayers, fauns, etc. We have an abundance of history that includes the magic that goes back to Africa. “

The future of the American gods



During the TCA tour, Hirsch mentioned that Anansi is not prominent in the chapters that the show covers from the original novel. However, Anansi is relevant in the following chapters (if sticking to the canon is really so important).

The third season of American Gods is currently scheduled for a release date in 2020, which will see the start of 10 new standard episodes. With all the changes of actors, the debacles in the writers’ room and the general drama surrounding the show, is it even worth watching? The world will have to wait and see.

