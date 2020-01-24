American Dirt, Oprah's Book Club Pick, has a disturbing read

On the top floor of a Barnes and Noble in New York City, on the day of Jeanine Cummins’ controversial and immediately acclaimed novel American Dirt, an audience buzzes with excitement while waiting for Cummins to take the stage. Rows of middle-aged white women chatting via emails from schools their children go to take selfies with their copies of American Dirt, the purchase of which secured entry to the event. A woman sitting next to me lets everyone know that she is Jeanine’s friend, and I count the colored people in the room outside of me. There seem to be eight without Barnes and Noble employees. If someone nearby says, “There is Jeanine”, the room stops and everyone turns to look for her.

American Dirt is a novel that follows a fictional mother-son duo fleeing drugs in the Mexico in the supposed safe haven that is the United States. The book, which is said to fight the lack of sympathy for migrants around the world, was sold for a seven-figure advance, and Hollywood has already questioned its rights to film. Although it hadn’t been on the move for a whole week, it was already extremely lucrative for Cummins. The day she read it, she was chosen to be the Oprah Book Club’s choice, and that morning Cummins appeared on CBS This Morning with Winfrey to promote its publication.

Cummins smiles and is almost tearful when she steps up to the microphone to read. She asks the audience to indulge in their “Oscar moment” before issuing a list of greetings and thank you to the people who helped her write the book “Travel” – the people in your publishing house, your family, your friends in real life, your friends as an author. She thanks the local book club that came to the event. It only occurred to me at the end of the one-hour event that there was a group that Jeanine couldn’t thank for making her book possible: Mexican immigrants.

The controversy surrounding Cummins’ book after it was published has expanded many times. Fans and blurbs praised American Dirt as an unshakable crime thriller and a heartbreaking study of border politics. Crime novelist Don Winslow, whose latest series is the Cartel Trilogy, American Dirt means “a grape of anger for our time”. But Cummins has steeped her story with ideas from Mexicans and their culture sprinkled with two dollars of Spanish throughout to give a sense of authenticity – a little spice if you like. Many Latinx readers have argued that this is a ruthless story, the characters and plot of which have been rendered for the benefit of an unsuspecting white audience, and were appalled that Cummins would benefit from such a carelessly told story.

Critics have largely agreed with this unflattering opinion. In a widespread review, writer Myriam Gurba wrote: “Cummins plops overripe Mexican stereotypes, including the Latin American lover, the suffering mother, and the stoic child, into her would-be realism prose. The toxic hetero-romanticism gives the mud an arc, and because the white look touches her prose, Cummins positions the United States of America as a magnetic refuge, a beacon where the chronology of history chugs. “On Latinx Twitter, Latinx immigrants, writers, and reporters started condemning the book and its sensational characterization of immigration, and Chicano writer JP Brammer began the meme” Write My Latino Novel “to parody American Dirt’s prose :

Cummins, a white Latina whose grandmother is Puerto Rican and who previously wrote about thinking she was white, she claims researched the subject to the best of her ability, traveled to Mexico and spent four years in the border area. Through her own admission, she came to the topic as a sensitive outsider. Cummins was inspired to write American Dirt in 2016 after hearing the news immigration discourse. She said the left’s narrative was “paternal” and obsessed with “saving these people”, while the right gave the impression that a “wave of criminals” “invaded” and them wanted to “humanize” the immigrants who came across the border. (At a pre-release event in November, the tables were decorated with barbed wire, and Cummins received a barbed wire manicure that repeated her book cover.) It remains unclear what ultimately led her to believe that the people crossing the border crossing, rendering would have to be human, and for whom she wanted to humanize it – especially since there is already a large amount of work on contemporary immigration that has been written by Latin authors and collected over decades. But the best way to “humanize” immigrants, she seemed to decide, was a monolithic description of her experience – which, as her reading of Barnes and Noble had suggested, can be separated by race or location. “This story could happen anywhere. This could be Australia, ”she said to a room full of white paper lovers, as if immigration from Australia was the same as immigration from Mexico.

The first chapter shows that Cummins had a white audience in mind when she wrote the story of her protagonist Lydia. Lydia and her husband are upper middle-class citizens of Mexico with jobs that are considered reputable to an American audience: Lydia is a business owner and her husband is a reporter. You are the “good” brown people; They speak “excellent” English. Like Cummins, Lydia is surprised by almost everything she discovers on her trips north, as if she hadn’t lived in Mexico all her life. It is very obvious that someone who “had to learn something about Mexico”, as Cummins said in her thanks, created Lydia. It makes no sense that Cummins knows the Mexican landscape outside the city names at all. Sometimes it reads as if it was deliberately vague when describing a neighborhood so that the reader can imagine that it is a different place. But precisely because of the vagueness, such a book appeals to a big white look: you can get involved in the story and imagine practicing a kind of empathy, while in reality they are only continuing to erase.

“This story could happen anywhere. This could be Australia, ”she said of a room that is largely made up of white paper lovers.

At the Barnes and Noble event, after her “Oscar moment” and a short reading, Cummins agreed to answer questions previously submitted by the audience. She randomly selected them from a stack of index cards that an employee had collected, and the first few questions were softball. How long did it take you to make this book? What kind of research did you do? Which of the characters are you most concerned with? Then luckily she took mine in; I asked her via index card whether she felt that her white role played a role in the choice of the book and how it was received by the public.

Cummins looked uncomfortable and her answer made me uncomfortable. She told the room that this was an “important” question that we should all ask ourselves. She believed that she was a white woman who was also Puerto Rican (“You can be both,” she said). In addition to her economic status and motherhood, she contributed to how she wrote the book. But as it was received, she said she felt she couldn’t talk about it. “This is not something I can answer or want to answer.” And so she went on to the next question, how much “goodness” and “hope” she saw “on the trail”.

Saying “I don’t want” to a race discussion is privileged – much like prose in American Dirt. It’s a slogan for people who don’t have to think about races every day because it affects every move they make – something she wrote about herself in her much-quoted 2016 comment. It betrays the sympathy that Cummins has for migrants and people with skin color and reduces her attempt to achieve this sympathy with other people who may take up this book. Yet Cummins cannot simply raise the standard of the Puerto Rican defense flag when critics ask legitimate questions about the breed. Latinx people, like immigrants, are not monolithic in our experience.

At the beginning of her lecture, Cummins said she had long refused to write this book because she was “scared”. Her fears were that she was “not qualified, I am not a migrant”, but that “ultimately I” came across the same truth again and again, namely that I tried to put a round pencil into a square hole and that the only suitable lens through which one could see this story was to inhabit a migrant’s skin. “ Inhabiting a different skin is not as easy as trying on a new costume or spending a few months in the border area – but luckily for Cummins, their audience, who is willing to throw a lot of money on something that confirms their own justice, can , don’t seem to name the difference.