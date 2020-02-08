American dies of virus in China

BEIJING – The latest news about a virus outbreak that started in China (always local):

1:30 pm

The US embassy in Beijing says a 60-year-old American citizen diagnosed with the new virus died in Wuhan, apparently the first American fatal outcome of the outbreak.

The embassy said in a short statement on Saturday confirming that the American was infected by the corona virus and died in a hospital in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. It said it would no longer comment on respect for the privacy of the family.

China has announced that the death toll on the mainland Saturday has risen to 722, including the American. It said that 3,399 more people had been diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours, reversing two days of decline, bringing the total number of cases on the mainland to 34,546.

