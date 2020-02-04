American ambassador rejects Chinese indictments for panic

The ambassador said this at a press conference when he was asked to comment on China’s accusation that the US was trying to undermine its image.



PTI

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 8:50 PM IST

Lucknow US ambassador Kenneth Juster, who threw away allegations from China that his country caused panic over the corona virus, said their goal was to provide help to resolve the problem.

Juster said this at a press conference when he was asked to comment on China’s accusation that the US was trying to undermine its image.

“I don’t think it’s correct. When there is a health outbreak, the first and foremost responsibility and objective of the US is to offer help to limit the causes and resolve the problem,” said the US ambassador.

China had on Monday accused the US of causing “panic” through its actions such as travel bans and evacuation of diplomats and said there was no “substantial help” from Washington to control the virus.

The deadly virus, which first appeared in Wuhan in China, has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.

The US has joined a growing list of countries to impose travel restrictions and has announced a 14-day travel ban for all visitors from China, regardless of their nationality.

