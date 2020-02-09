American Afghan soldiers killed in Shootout in Afghanistan: Report

A senior Afghan defense official said it was unclear whether the incident was the result of clashes between Afghan and foreign forces or whether hard-line Islamic militants were responsible for the attack.



Kabul: US and Afghan forces were attacked in Eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials in Kabul said when they started investigating what the New York Times described as a deadly shooting between Afghan and American soldiers during a joint exercise.

The Times, who quoted two Afghan officials, reported that five or six American soldiers and six Afghan soldiers were killed. The newspaper quoted an American military official who said there were at least six American victims and confirmed that there were deaths without saying how many.

Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesperson for the US forces in Afghanistan, said that a combined US and Afghan force carrying out an operation in Nangarhar province was involved in direct fire.

Officials in Afghanistan did not comment on the number of victims.

“We are evaluating the situation and will provide further updates as they become available,” he said.

Mubariz Khadem, a senior security officer in Nangarhar, said the clashes took place between US and Afghan forces and there were casualties.

Insider attacks, often referred to as “green-on-blue” attacks, are an integral part of the Afghanistan conflict, although their frequency has decreased in recent years.

A senior Afghan defense official told Reuters that it was unclear whether the incident was the result of clashes between Afghan and foreign forces or whether hard-line Muslim militants were responsible for the attack.

“We do not exclude any possibility, but we do not call it insider attack, Taliban or” green-on-blue “at this stage,” said the official who asked for anonymity.

Taliban sources were not immediately available to comment.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council in Nangarhar, said clashes between the Afghan army and foreign forces in the Shirzad district on Saturday afternoon.

He said that members of Afghan troops have been active in the area since last month and that foreign troops were also in the district to defend themselves against Taliban attacks.

“It seems that there have been clashes between Afghan and foreign troops during a raid or perhaps there was a tactical error,” said Qaderi.

Investigation into rogue attacks in the past had revealed many reasons for so-called “green-on-blue” shootings, including frustration over the 18-year war in Afghanistan against the Taliban and other hard-line Islamic groups.

Approximately 14,000 US troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

US diplomats have been talking to the Taliban for months to agree on a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for security guarantees.

Despite talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the war, the violence in the country has not faded.

