New Delhi: Coming down heavily at the congress in Lok Sabha, the BJP Monday accused the opposition party of surrendering to the politics of the voting bank and creating problems such as Article 370 during its reign.

BJP member Parvesh Verma, who initiated the debate on the motion of thanks at the address of the president, also picked up the congress for his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and said: “They should know that it is not Rajiv Feroze Khan- government, it’s Narendra Modi’s government. We won’t take CAA back. It’s about the integrity of the country. ”

Calling former Prime Minister Rajiv Feroze Khan, Verma, who has not campaigned for four days in the election committee in Delhi, tried to propagate the lie that Indira Gandhi had married a Muslim, and so the Gandhi family is Muslim, but hides his religion.

He said that “they (congress) create problems such as articles 370 and 35 (A)” through their “vote bank politics”, and “we solve them” to strengthen India.

Verma said that Lord Rama gives the message of humanity, but the congress connected him with religion and added that “if opposition members chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, their sins will be washed away”. The BJP MP said his government was not of a certain religion.

Verma also accused Congress of removing the photos of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman from the original copy of the Constitution and added that these photos were “not related to religion”. He said that when his government talks about Ram Mandir,

it also talks about toilets.

Emphasizing that the current government would lay a strong foundation during its term of office, Verma said India would become an economic power in three years, while the opposition congress would shrink.

The constitution, he said, was of the utmost importance and asked the congress “where was the constitution when riots took place in 1984.”

Padma prizes were awarded during the congress rule “on recommendation. In contrast, they are given on merit under the BJP government,” Verma said.

The MP from West Delhi also attacked Congress because of the policies that were followed when the party was in power in Delhi. He said that although it was the Congress government that created problems as unauthorized colonies, the BJP government worked to resolve them.

Verma also said that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, he will ensure that “pucca” houses are built in unauthorized colonies. He also focused on the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and said the number of buses would increase, but in reality the number of DTC buses in Delhi has fallen.

He also said that Delhi has allocated the maximum share from the Nirbhaya Fund, but the money remains unused. “The government of Delhi gives Ram’s salary of 18,000 to the Imam … but has forgotten the priests of temples and gurudwaras,” he said.

Verma also referred to the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, saying that it is not a protest against the Citizenship Change Act, but that people there say, “Pakistan Zindabad, and Assam and Kashmir must be separated from India.” The BJP leader even appealed to those who had doubts about operations by India in terror camps in Pakistan.

Opposition members, including those from Congress and DMK, previously walked out of Lok Sabha to protest against Verma’s controversial remarks at an election meeting when the BJP MP stood up to initiate the debate.

The Trinamool Congress said that Verma’s speech was for the Delhi election campaign and not for debate about the president’s address. Delhi goes to the polls on 8 February.

