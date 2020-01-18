Amelia Gray Hamlin sends love to fans who have supported her during her battle with anorexia.

On Friday, the 18-year-old model went to Instagram to express her appreciation and to detail her journey to recovery. Amelia, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, shared a series of graphic photos that emphasized her struggle with eating disorder.

“WARNING: GRAPHIC !!!!! May trigger some,” she began in the caption. “Three years ago I started looking for help around this time. It has become so unreal over the past few years during my journey. Sharing my story with you, seeking support and supporting others. Now that it is a new year, I can’t even start out how grateful I am for all of you. “

“When I first started talking about my disorder, I didn’t expect anyone to really care or respond. The response I received was unimaginable,” she continued. “Some of you congratulate me on healing and seek help from me. Although you really are the reason I survived.”

Although Amelia said she often finds social media “extremely toxic,” she said that “without this crazy platform I may never have been healed.”

“The support I had was so great that I could never think of abandoning anyone. I felt it was my job as a role model to heal. I don’t want to write anything crazy. I talk “I don’t like it anymore about my eating disorder because I don’t want it to define me,” she said, adding that she believes it happened to her for a reason. “Of course, that sounds absurd. But I would not be half the person I am today if it had not happened to me. I strongly believe that I am thereby. I am really grateful that I came out other end, stronger and more resilient than imaginable. “

WARNING: GRAPHIC !!!!! Can activate about three years ago around this time I went to seek help. It has become so surreal during my trip in recent years. Share my story with all of you, seek support and support others. Now that it is a new year, I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for all of you. When I first started talking about my condition, I didn’t expect anyone to really care or respond. The answer I received was unimaginable. Some of you congratulate me on healing and seek help from me. But really, you are the reason I survived. I often think that social media is extremely toxic and drives my head crazy. But if I really think about it, without this crazy platform, I may never be cured. The support I had was so great that I could never think of abandoning anyone. I felt it was my job to heal. I don’t want to write a long crazy thing. I don’t talk much about my eating disorder anymore, because I don’t want it to define me. But I really believe it happened to me for a reason. That sounds absurd of course. But I wouldn’t be half the person I am today if it hadn’t happened to me. I strongly believe that I am myself through that. And I am really grateful that I have come to the other side, stronger and more resilient than imaginable. I love you so much. Words cannot really explain it. My goal in this life is to create a space for everyone to heal. I’ll come there. But for now I believe we should continue to use this platform that our generation is so lucky to help. I like to see pictures of people who lead their best lives, but let’s be real. We are all people. We all have battles. We all stay awake at night thinking about what we are going through. But that is what makes us individuals. Without these difficult times we would all be the same. Embrace your hardships, embrace your struggles. The goal is to be inspired, improved, resilient and knowledgeable on the other hand. Love you.

Amelia said she also hopes “to create a space for everyone to heal.”

“I love you so much. Words can’t really explain it,” she wrote. “My goal in this life is to create a space for everyone to heal. I will get there. But for now I believe we should continue to use this platform that our generation is so happy to help.”

“I like to see pictures of people leading their best lives, but let’s be real,” she continued. “We are all human beings. We all have battles. We all stay awake at night thinking about what we are going through. But that is what makes us individuals. Without these difficult times we would all be the same. Embrace your hardships, embrace your struggles. The goal is to come on the other side inspired, improved, resilient and knowledgeable. I love you. “

Amelia first opened about her struggle for eating disorder in March 2018. At the time, Amelia shared two pictures that were taken one year in succession: one from when she said she was physically and mentally “not okay”, and another year later where she said she’s trying to ‘trace’ her body and to ‘love’ herself.

Amelia’s struggle with anorexia also touched in a few episodes from “Real housewives from Beverly Hills.”

I feel comfortable with finally posting something that I wish I had enough confidence to post long ago. I get many comments to compare my body today with my body last year. I think the support of my followers has really encouraged me to write this. Anyway, last year at the moment there was no doubt that I was not well. Not only physically, but also mentally. I feel that people sometimes forget that just because your work is in front of the camera does not mean that you cannot have bad days. We are human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people responded to my weight. Usually when people are struggling with an eating disorder, it comes from your mind and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on with that time of my life, but the most important thing was that I woke up one morning and decided to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help I needed, I started loving myself shortly after the second photo was taken. I am SO extremely humble and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl who reaches out to me and tells me that I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a goal. On this trip I didn’t go for attention, not to complain, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that. One in 200 women in the US has anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a picture of me trying to figure out my body and thanking my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have many health complications after I have starved myself for so long, so it will be a journey that I will spend much of my life with. I still have an extremely healthy lifestyle and train so hard all week to maintain my body. Not to say that recently diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to stay in balance when I still come across this part of my life, but I will. One day at a time. I want to help.

