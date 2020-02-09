Amber Rose tattoos children’s names on her forehead

That’s cool, Amber Rose (photo: CoolKicksLA / Instagram)

Amber Rose may have revealed her wildest tattoo so far after having her children’s names tattooed on her forehead.

The 36-year-old model is the proud mother of two children – son Sebastian aka Bash, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and baby boy Slash, whom she welcomed only three months ago with friend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

It is undeniable that Amber has fully embraced motherhood, but she has now made the ultimate declaration of her love to her boys.

Last week Amber and a boyfriend AE left for a shopping adventure for trainers at Cool Kicks in Los Angeles.

The couple looked just as loved as ever, but there was something special about Amber.

And it was more striking than her famous blonde buzzcut.

The model clearly had “Bash” – Sebastian’s nickname – tattooed on the left side of her head, while “Slash” was inked on the right, just below her hairline.

Surprisingly, Amber has yet to make a major revelation on social media, making her new tattoo quite a surprise.

While shopping, Amber felt generous and paid the bill of a fan in a clothing store when their card was declined.

The new ink from Amber received a mixed response from fans with one comment: “I look at Amber Rose’s forehead, try to read wtf that says tattoo, while at the same time praying that it is the magic marker.”

“Girl, can you please tell me what she has a tattoo on her forehead!? I am just like her biggest fan and withheld Lmaoo, a concerned fan weighed in.

Another said: “Omg please tell me tattoo is not real.”

The couple went shopping for a trainer (Photo: CoolKicksLA, Instagram)

Both Amber and AE appear to have fresh ink (Photo: Getty Images)

But others rushed to Amber’s defense, with a supporter who hit back: “You stop tattooing shaming.”

Doubting the double standards, someone argued: “So these male rappers can burn tattoos from head to toe and Amber Rose gets a hairline tattoo and her mind is in question?”

With a change of heart about Amber’s bold new ink, one admitted: “I can’t believe Amber Rose really has a forehead tattoo, I really like what it looks like now.”

Amber is of course not the only celebrity who is brave to receive a face tattoo, such as Post Malone, Aaron Carter, Kehlani and Tekashi 6ix9ine who take the plunge.

Oh, and her boyfriend AE also has a new hairline tattoo with Slash’s birth date on his forehead.

I suspect they held each other’s hands throughout the process.





