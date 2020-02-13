Amber Rose says that Kobe’s death inspired her to get a facial tattoo

amber rose said she was inspired to get her new face tattoo after the death of Kobe Bryant.

During her guest appearance on ‘One on one with Keysha Cole,“The previous model revealed the tragic death of the NBA Great – who died in a helicopter crash last month – made her realize that life is valuable and too short not to follow her heart.

“I have to be honest. And I don’t want this to sound corny or anything. After Kobe died … I had to think about my life. And I don’t want people to be like” Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo. “But it was something like that,” the 36-year-old explained.

“My father had cancer when he was 40. And he went through remission and he is good, but he almost died and I am 36 and I felt that I had wanted this tattoo for a long time,” she continued to tell host Keysha.

“And I was like,” Life’s so short, “just do it. Just live your best life. It’s just – without regrets. That’s just how I felt and I’m glad I did it.”

The SlutWalk ambassador went to Instagram on Wednesday to debut her new facial ink, which says “Bash Slash” in honor of her two children Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards. She shares Sebastion with rapper Wiz Khalifa and Slash with Def Jam director Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards.

“Beauty is not what’s on the outside – it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside my P – sy and inside of my heart,” she captured a picture of herself in a silk red cloak as she large artwork on her forehead.

After receiving a kickback from fans for having the permanent marker on her face, Rose flipped back an hour later on Instagram.

“For the people who tell me that I am too beautiful for a face, the same people who would tell me that I am ‘too beautiful’ are even if they thought I was ugly and lied to me, Lol,” she wrote. “Or they would just tell me that I’m ugly, so anyway, the moral of the story is do what you want in life – Muva.”

Rose’s Beau Edwards – in a token of solidarity – followed his example and had the boys’ birthdays tattooed on his forehead.

The couple is part of a new Hollywood trend where celebrities are inked on their faces.

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber recently revealed a tattoo under his right eye with the text “misunderstood.”

A Nike sneaker was permanently etched on Chris Brown’s cheek.

And The Game was also inspired by the premature death of Kobe, when he got “8” – one of the LA Lakers jerseyn numbers – above his eyebrow.

