Amber Rose has a message for everyone who hates her new face tattoo

amber rose refers back to critics of her brand new forehead tattoo.

The model and the former video vixen recently received some ink in honor of her two children, Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz and Slash Edwards, on her face – reading “Bash Slash.” The piece led to the shock of many online; and now she hits back.

“For the people who tell me that I am too beautiful for a face, the same people who would tell me that I am ‘too beautiful’ are even if they thought I was ugly and lied to me, Lol,” she wrote. a comment on Instagram. “Or they would just tell me that I’m ugly, so anyway, the moral of the story is do what you want in life – Muva.”

In a follow-up post where she shows her ink while wearing red negligee (below), she added the NSFW caption: “Beauty is not what’s on the outside … it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside my P- –y and in my heart 😊🥰🤗 “

In her first post about the tattoo, she wrote “When your mother lets you draw on ur Barbie 😏 #Bash #Slash,” tagging tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez. He shared the same photo on his page and added: “thank you @amberrose for trusting me with such a special piece #BashandSlash #eljacobramirez #scripttattoo.”

Rose is one of many who recently added some ink to their faces – she joined Chris Brown, The Game, and Cindy Crawford’s model son Presley Gerber. View those pieces and more in the gallery above!