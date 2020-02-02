Amber Heard admits to “beating” Johnny Depp in audio therapy sessions

A two-hour recording of a discussion between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been published. The conversation is a recording of a therapy session in 2015 while the couple struggled to repair their marriage. On the recording, you can hear Depp, the star of many recent successful franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Willy Wonky and the Chocolate Factory and Alice and Wonderland, talking to Heard about the abuse allegations filed against him on his behalf, describing them as “not true”. The recording was released to the Daily Mail by a “well located source.” This dialogue was recorded on Amber Heard’s phone with his consent in 2015 during a couple therapy session between Depp and Heard.

In the audio, Depp can be heard talking about Amber Heard’s dishonesty. Heard replies with “I didn’t hit you, by the way. I’m sorry I didn’t hit you in the face with a proper slap, but I was hitting you, not hitting you.” Depp responds, saying, “Don’t tell me how it feels to be beaten.” While the Aquaman actress responds: “They didn’t beat you, they beat you! I’m sorry I hit you like that, but I didn’t hit you.” She continues later, “But you’re fine! I didn’t hurt you! I didn’t hit you!

Heard continues, calling Depp “a baby” while Depp answers “why do you start physical fights?” Heard admits “I started a physical fight” to which Depp replies: “Yes, you did … so I had to get out of there.” This audio developer is published after years of versions of the story of He-Said-She-Said, which began in 2016 when Heard accused Depp of throwing a phone at his head in his attempt to file for divorce.

While Depp and Heard filed for divorce in 2017, their legal problems extended until 2018 when Heard wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post, discussing his experience with domestic violence. While he did not explicitly take the name of Depp, Depp’s career suffered when he lost opportunities and was eliminated from films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. In the midst of the violent reaction surrounding his cast in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts in 2018, Johnny Depp maintained his innocence and said: “The fact is that I was falsely accused, so I am suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations. “. the movie, he continued, “JK has seen the evidence and, therefore, knows that I was falsely accused, and that is why she has supported me publicly.” Currently, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp can be seen as a trend while fans talk in Depp defense

