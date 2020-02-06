Amber Gill from Love Island supports Shaughna after Callum re-linked betrayal

Amber backs up Shaughna after today’s episode (Photo: Rex)

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island has to deal with a hell of a bruised heart after the Casa Amor reconnected and saw Callum Jones return with the new girl Molly Smith on her arm.

But although she may have lost him and is preparing to cause hell as a result, the star has been able to win viewers at home – including last year’s winner, Amber Gill.

The horror coupling moment shows a striking resemblance to what she went through in the show, with Michael Griffiths returning from Casa Amor with Joanna Chimonides staggering her.

So in support of her sister in arms, she wrote: “I know people say that I and Shaughna are the same and we are in terms of authenticity (and funniness)

“But I believe my own sauce almost as much as Mike, she doesn’t understand and I don’t understand why she doesn’t and I hate it because she has to go to #loveisland.”

We totally agree with that, Amber! This girl is one of our favorites … and let’s face it, what she’s going to do is likely to definitely become TV gold.

Shaughna is ready for war (Photo: ITV2)

Amber went through a similar situation with Michael after Casa Amor and then won with Greg (Photo: ITV)

The new link shattered the entire villa, with only two couples choosing to stay together – Luke T and Siannise, and Paige and Finn.

Then there were couples who both decided to leave with each other – like Jess gave things a chance with Ched and Mike returned with Priscilla … who, considering they had not been together long enough to be officially paired, perhaps a new record to be.

The gang had to recover after being away from each other for three days (Photo: ITV2)

Rebecca continued after Wallace’s exit with Jordan and Luke M tried Natalia.

But then there was the heartache of those where one decided to stay alone to discover that the other was linked.

Nas left Demi for new girl Eva, and then of course Callum and Molly came back and left Shaughna furious.

Without an example of what is going to happen tomorrow, it seems to be very complicated for both of them.

Love Island will continue on ITV2 this evening at 9 p.m.





