Amazon’s last milestone: 150 million Prime members

In this file, taken by an Amazon robot on December 17, 2019, a packet is sent over a slide and transported to workers in an Amazon warehouse in Goodyear, Arizona, by zip code, Thursday, 30. January 2020. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin, FIle)

Amazon had another major holiday season.

The online retailer announced Thursday that more than 150 million Prime members worldwide pay $ 119 a year for faster shipping and other perks. This is a 50% increase from the time Amazon announced the number in 2018. It also surpasses Netflix, which has 139 million members worldwide who pay to stream movies and TV shows.

“This quarter saw more people come to Prime than ever,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and founder.

The Seattle-based company also reported financial results for the Christmas season that were far better than analysts expected. The stock rose 10% to $ 2,055 on Thursday after the close of trading.

The amazing number of Prime members will surely scare other retailers. According to analysts, Prime subscribers typically spend more money on Amazon than anywhere else.

There were already signs that stationary retail had a difficult Christmas season. Target reported disappointing sales growth for November and December. And the department stores Macy’s, Kohl’s and J.C. Penney all saw a decline in Christmas sales. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, will publish its results next month.

Amazon said one reason for the jump in Prime members was the promise to deliver more of its goods in one day instead of the two. That was expensive, but Amazon announced on Thursday that the cost of the effort was gradually falling, slightly below the $ 1.5 billion that was expected in the last three months of the year.

In this file, released on December 17, 2019, photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages in special containers after Amazon robots in a Amazon warehouse in Goodyear, Arizona, delivered separate packages by zip code (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin File)

Overall, the company announced that fourth quarter earnings increased 8% to $ 3.3 billion.

Earnings per share were $ 6.47, well ahead of analysts’ expectations of $ 4.04 per share, according to research firm FactSet.

Revenue increased 21% to $ 87.4 billion, exceeding expectations.

Amazon has grown well beyond online shopping and has helped drive growth.

Sales of the cloud computing unit that powers the Pinterest digital scrap booking website and many other companies grew by 34%, despite increasing competition from other major technology companies.

Last fall, the U.S. government selected Microsoft against Amazon for a $ 10 billion contract to provide cloud services to the U.S. military. Amazon protests the decision, saying that President Donald Trump influenced the bidding process by badly mouthing the company.

Amazon’s advertising business, which allows businesses to buy ads that appear in Amazon.com’s search results, also grew. Amazon doesn’t exactly state how much the advertising business earns, but does list it as part of its “other” revenue, which increased 41% year over year.

Throughout 2019, Amazon had earnings of $ 11.6 billion and sales of $ 280 billion.

