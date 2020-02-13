Amazon wins Microsoft’s $ 10 billion JEDI suspension

Amazon contests the Pentagon’s decision to award a $ 10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsft, claiming the process has been affected by President Donald Trump’s intervention

A federal judge temporarily prevented the U.S. military from placing a billion-dollar cloud computing contract on Microsoft after Amazon claimed the process was politically charged.

An injunction requested by Amazon was issued by Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith, who, after summarizing the decision available online, prevented the Department of Defense from starting work on the contract known as JEDI.

Details of the judgment have been sealed for reasons not specified.

Amazon has said it was banned from business due to President Donald Trump’s revenge against the company, and is asking the President and other senior officials for testimony on the reasons for awarding the U.S. Military Cloud Computing Treaty over 10 Billion dollars.

With the 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program, all military branches will ultimately exchange information in a cloud-based system that is supported by artificial intelligence.

A previous trial by Amazon identified alleged errors that resulted in Microsoft being selected over to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division, which is part of the technology group led by Jeff Bezos – a common goal of the president.

Microsoft confident

Microsoft said it hoped to prevail after the merits of the case were tried in court.

According to Amazon, the technology giant has lost an important Pentagon cloud computing contract due to President Donald Trump’s hostility to its CEO Jeff Bezos

“We have confidence in the Department of Defense and we believe the facts will show that they have gone through a detailed, thorough, and fair process to determine the Warfighter’s needs that Microsoft best served,” said Frank Shaw, vice president for communication at Microsoft.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon was considered the main competitor in delivering technology to JEDI, with AWS dominating the cloud computing arena and the company already providing classified servers for other government agencies, including the CIA.

The Pentagon’s mistakes in the treaty were “difficult to understand and impossible to evaluate” when separated from Trump’s “repeatedly expressed determination to” fool Amazon, “according to the President, argued Amazon court documents.

Bezos, which also owns the Washington Post, is a frequent target of the US president, who claims the newspaper is biased against him.

The protest filed with the US Court of Federal Claims demands that competing JEDI offerings be reassessed and a new decision made.

As a condition of the injunction, Amazon was directed to provide $ 42 million to cover any costs or damages if the injunction is found to have been wrongly issued.

