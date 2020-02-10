Amazon wants Trump to testify about huge Pentagon contract

Amazon, which questions the US government’s decision to award a billion-dollar cloud computing contract to Microsoft, wants President Donald Trump to testify about possible political interference

Amazon asks U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior officials to testify about how the technology giant was excluded from a $ 10 billion U.S. military cloud computing contract, according to court documents released on Monday.

As part of a phase of taking evidence as part of a call to award the “JEDI” order to upgrade the US military’s computer networks, Amazon asked a judge to remove Trump and other government officials, including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his predecessor , James Mattis.

“President Trump has unique knowledge of his involvement in the tender process, including private discussions with and instructions to others about the process and the award,” the file said.

The other people “can testify about certain conversations he has had with them,” said Amazon lawyers.

Amazon has claimed that Trump improperly intervened in the procurement process to deny the company the massive contract in late October.

An Amazon spokesman said Trump had “repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt government functions, including federal decisions, and advance his personal agenda.”

The court should request evidence of whether a decision has been made to “kid with Amazon,” the spokesman added.

The Department of Defense is strongly opposed to Amazon’s efforts to interview some of its leaders, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver said in response to an AFP investigation.

“The request is unnecessary, troublesome, and is simply trying to delay the delivery of this important technology to our warriors,” said Carver.

The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, better known as JEDI, ultimately provides that all military branches exchange information in a system that is promoted by artificial intelligence.

A previous lawsuit from Amazon listed alleged errors that resulted in Microsoft’s decision against Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing division, which is part of the technology company led by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bezos, which also owns the Washington Post, is a frequent target for the US President.

Amazon was considered the main competitor for delivering technology to JEDI, with AWS dominating the cloud computing arena and the company already providing classified servers for other government agencies, including the CIA.

The Pentagon’s contract errors are “difficult to understand and impossible to judge” when separated from Trump’s “repeatedly expressed determination to” fool Amazon “, according to the President,” argued court documents filed by Amazon.

The bid protest filed with the US Court of Federal Claims urges to reevaluate competing JEDI bids and make a new decision.

The lawsuit filed by Amazon will not delay implementation of the project, a senior Pentagon official said in December.

Amazon’s lawsuit will not delay the $ 10 billion Pentagon contract

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Amazon wants Trump testimony over huge Pentagon contract (2020, February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-amazon-trump-testimony-huge-pentagon.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.