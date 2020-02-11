Amazon, Sony and Ericsson withdraw from the Mobile World Congress for fear of corona viruses

The world’s largest mobile event is losing some of its biggest names.

Amazon, Ericsson and Sony are withdrawing from this year’s Mobile World Congress because of the risk of participants Corona virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The event, which takes place in Barcelona from February 24-27, is one of the most important annual meetings of the technology industry. It typically attracts more than 100,000 visitors and over 2,400 companies, including the largest players in the industry Use it to launch new products and showcase their latest innovations.

But this year some of the main exhibitors will be missing, including Amazon, one of the few worldwide Another example of the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on businesses worldwide is $ 1 trillion.

“Because of the outbreak and ongoing concern about novel corona viruses, Amazon will withdraw from issuing and participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020,” the company said. Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services, was scheduled to hold a dozen sessions on topics such as 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence.

The summit will take place as planned. Organizer and mobile operator lobbying group GSMA said in a statement, but it will restrict access for visitors from China. Despite the withdrawal of “some large exhibitors … we are still more than 2,800 exhibitors”, it said.

The association announced that it would carry out temperature tests and intensified cleaning of “large-volume touchpoints” such as catering areas, bathrooms, loudspeaker microphones, handrails and public touchscreens. It has been announced that it will double local medical assistance and not allow anyone who has been to China in the two weeks before the event.

The outbreak of the corona virus has already resulted in a number of sporting events in Asia being canceled, postponed or relocated. Art Basel Hong Kong, planned for mid-March, was also canceled.

This year’s Mobile World Congress Countries in Europe and elsewhere are preparing to introduce 5G radio technology amid an intense debate about the role that China’s Huawei should play in building superfast networks.

The United States has pressured allies to drop Huawei as a supplier because of national security concerns. Huawei denies that its products pose a risk. A spokesman for Huawei confirmed that the company will attend the conference as planned.

Ericsson is one of Huawei’s few global 5G competitors. It will give up an important opportunity to advertise its products in Barcelona.

Paul Triolo, Global Technology Policy Director at Eurasia Group, said Ericsson’s decision to withdraw was a “major blow to the event”.

“The interesting thing will be to see what kind of forum the US delegation from the GSMA is offering, which last year banished the US to a smaller place where only a handful of reporters heard their message,” Triolo said CNN business.

Ericsson said it appreciated that the GSMA had done everything possible to reduce the risk of infection. “However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day, and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors,” said the company.

The company will host events in its customers’ home markets to showcase the demos and content it has created for the Mobile World Congress.

Sony said its press conference will now take place on YouTube.

Computer chip maker Nvidia also withdrew from this year’s event.

“Given the public health risks associated with the corona virus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our top priority,” said the US company, the high-end graphics chips for PC video games, self-driving cars and supercomputers creates a blog post friday. “We regret not being there, but we believe that this is the right decision,” he added.

Other companies that miss the Mobile World Congress are the software provider Amdocs and the South Korean electronics giant LG.