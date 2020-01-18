Amazon promises to create 1 million jobs in India as Jeff Bezos's trip descends to a public relations nightmare

On the last day of a visit to India that is rapidly becoming a public relations nightmare, Jeff Bezos announced that Amazon will create one million more jobs in the Asian country by 2025.

The executive director, who also owns the Washington Post and is qualified by Forbes and Bloomberg as the richest person in the world, has met this week with small Indian business owners and rubbed shoulders with Bollywood royalty at corporate events.

Dressed primarily in traditional Indian clothing, he has flown kites with children, deposited a wreath at the Gandhi memorial in Delhi and took a selfie on stage during his opening speech at a major business summit.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

But his three-day trip has been overshadowed by strong protests against Amazon organized by a federation of business owners, as well as by critical comments from leading members of the ruling Narendra Modi party and the launch of a business investigation. from Amazon. Model of the competition authority.

Mr. Bezos’ statement on Friday said that job creation would be achieved through investments in infrastructure, technology and logistics. A 2018 regulation means that Amazon can no longer sell its own branded products in India and, instead, must provide a market for local manufacturers and producers.

read more

Mr. Bezos said that the company was “excited about what lies ahead” and has expressed its praise to India throughout the trip, and said at a time that “the 21st century will be an Indian century” and described the cooperation between United States and India as “the most important alliance of the 21st century”.

India, apparently, is not so in love with him. A Reuters report said Modi had rejected Amazon’s repeated requests to meet with Bezos during his visit for a prime photo opportunity.

On Thursday, while the CEO participated in a friendly interaction with actor Shah Rukh Khan at a Mumbai event that promotes Amazon’s first video, most of the media focused on the scathing comments of Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal , at a security conference in Delhi.

Discarding Amazon’s announcement of a billion-dollar investment in India, made at the beginning of Bezos’ trip, Goyal told the audience that “it is not as if they were doing India a great favor.” He said that Amazon had been operating with a loss of around that for the past year, so “if they lose a billion dollars every year, then they have to finance those billion dollars.”

On Friday, another high-ranking politician, Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the foreign affairs department of the BJP ruler, mocked the Washington Post of Bezos for his coverage of India, which he called “very biased and driven by the agenda.”

Only the best news in your inbox

Without giving any example, Chauthaiwale said there were “many problems” with the Post reports. “I don’t oppose Amazon as a company, in fact, I’m a regular customer … Jeff Bezos should go home and tell the Washington Post what his impression of India is,” he said.

But it is the vocal protest movement against Amazon that has probably hurt Bezos the most, with protesters waving banners that attend outside the business summit he addressed.

The meetings were organized in 300 cities across the country by the powerful retail lobbying Confederation of All Merchants of India group, which claims to speak on behalf of up to 25 percent of the population that depends on small businesses.

The group argues that Amazon is leaving people out of business with predatory pricing and other “bad practices.” His national secretary, Sumit Agarwal, called Bezos an “economic terrorist.”

And on Monday, the Indian Competition Commission ordered an investigation into whether Amazon and the e-commerce site mostly owned by Walmart Flipkart use “foreclosure tactics [s] to exclude competition.”

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/11

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

11/2

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

11/3

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

4/11

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

11/5

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

6/11

Jeff Bezos presents a life-size model of the Blue Moon, a lunar landing module that could move many tons of cargo between Earth and the Moon.

Blue origin

11/7

Artistic representation of Blue Moon on the surface of the moon.

Blue origin

11/8

Bezos also announced that his company Blue Origin will meet the current goal of the Administration to put Americans on the Moon by 2024 with the Blue Moon lunar landing module

Blue origin

11 of September

The Blue Moon would be powered by the BE-7 engine

11/10

Bezos also announced that his company Blue Origin will meet the current goal of the Administration to put Americans on the Moon by 2024 with the Blue Moon lunar landing module

Blue origin

11/11

Bezos also announced that his company Blue Origin will meet the current goal of the Administration to put Americans on the Moon by 2024 with the Blue Moon lunar landing module

Blue origin

1/11

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

11/2

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

11/3

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

4/11

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

11/5

Artistic representation of the future space colony that Jeff Bezos imagines as the future home of the human race.

Blue origin

6/11

Jeff Bezos presents a life-size model of the Blue Moon, a lunar landing module that could move many tons of cargo between Earth and the Moon.

Blue origin

11/7

Artistic representation of Blue Moon on the surface of the moon.

Blue origin

11/8

Bezos also announced that his company Blue Origin will meet the current goal of the Administration to put Americans on the Moon by 2024 with the Blue Moon lunar landing module

Blue origin

11 of September

The Blue Moon would be powered by the BE-7 engine

11/10

Bezos also announced that his company Blue Origin will meet the current goal of the Administration to put Americans on the Moon by 2024 with the Blue Moon lunar landing module

Blue origin

11/11

Bezos also announced that his company Blue Origin will meet the current goal of the Administration to put Americans on the Moon by 2024 with the Blue Moon lunar landing module

Blue origin

Amazon said it was “confident in our compliance” with market regulations and would “appreciate the opportunity to address complaints made about Amazon.”

Merchants from India have represented a central electorate for the BJP since the early days of the party, and the vociferous comments of the online party have widely shared the comments of Goyal and Chauthaiwale.

But industry executives warned that it was a risky maneuver that would likely postpone international investment, at a time when the country’s economic growth is already expected to fall to a minimum of 11 years this year. An anonymous leader of an American company operating in India told Reuters that Goyal’s comment in particular was “clearly improper and will harm how the world sees India as a destination.”

.