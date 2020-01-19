Amazon Prime: New study shows steady growth in number of U.S. subscribers

The number of Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States has grown slowly but steadily. New research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) found that there were 112 million Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States in December 2019, up from 100 million in 2018 and 50 million in December 2015. Speaking about results of the survey, Partner and CIRP co-founder Josh Lowitz said: “Although the growth of Amazon Prime members in the United States has slowed considerably compared to a few years ago, it is continues steadily, increasing by 11% in 2019, at the same rate as in 2018, with a surprisingly strong December in December 2019. quarter. “

The survey collected information from 500 US customers who made a purchase from Amazon.com between September and December 2019. It focused on the number of Prime users rather than individual subscriptions, since several Prime subscriptions are shared by several people in the same household. According to CIRP data, Amazon Prime members currently represent approximately 65% ​​of Amazon buyers. The growth in the number of Prime members is the result of the overall increase in online shopping. Amazon’s one-day delivery service also contributed to growth because in April 2019, Amazon announced free day delivery for Prime members instead of the existing two-day Prime delivery offer.

Another factor that has led to growth in the number of subscribers in the United States was the introduction of the monthly subscription plan in 2016, which costs $ 12.99 per month and gives users access to Prime Video , free delivery, limited streaming music service, free games on Twitch, free ebooks, etc.

According to the survey, 52% of Amazon Prime members in the United States paid a monthly subscription instead of $ 119. Partner and co-founder of CIRP, Mike Levin said that the option to make monthly payments made it easier for members to join and stop or restart their membership plans, as and when they wanted. He said: “It was a barrier for some customers, such as those who cannot or do not want to pay the initial cost of an annual subscription, or those who are not sure that they will use all the benefits of the Prime membership. The removal of this barrier has therefore opened up a significant part of the American consumer market. “

Amazon Prime has a total of 156 million subscribers worldwide, with each subscriber paying an average of $ 100 per year. Mike Levin also said that because of Prime, there is now “increased comfort and confidence in e-commerce”. However, CIRP also said that the growth of Prime users was starting to slow in the United States.

Mike said: “At some point Amazon will hit a plateau and add consumers at roughly the rate at which the economy adds adults. (We are not sure of the distance, although the slowdown in growth over of the past two years indicates that it could be sooner than later. “

Meanwhile, the number of Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States has also grown from around 23.6 million in 2016 to 46.3 million in 2020. The OTT platform competes fiercely with Netflix. Like other streaming services, Amazon has also worked on producing its own original content, some of which has been very popular with subscribers and has won prestigious awards.

Amazon Prime Video also offers film and TV series licenses from other sources, providing lots of content for its monthly subscription fees. Users who do not want to wait for a particular film also have the option of renting it for 48 hours at an additional cost immediately after the film is released. Amazon Prime Video is projected to have 61 million subscribers in the U.S. by 2024.

