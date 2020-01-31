Amazon is big ... really, really big; Workforce reaches 500K

In this file photo dated February 14, 2019, people are in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. On Friday, January 31, 2020, Amazon announced that the U.S. now has more than 500,000 employees, another sign of the rapid growth of the online giant. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, file)

Do you need more evidence that Amazon is big? It came this week.

Amazon’s workforce in the U.S. rose for the first time by 43% year over year to 500,000 and more than triple the level five years ago, the company said on Friday. Last year, 150,000 people were hired, more than Apple’s entire workforce.

When Thursday’s quarterly performance was released, Amazon announced that 150 million people had paid to join the Prime Service, which offers faster shipping and other perks. On Friday, even though the Dow lost 600 points, Amazon stocks rose more than $ 2,000 a piece, doubling the price in about two years.

Amazon’s massive growth goes hand in hand with increased control. Some democratic presidential candidates want to dissolve it. Others want it to pay more taxes. It’s a regular target for President Donald Trump to tweet similar complaints while fighting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. Amazon has said that it should not be dissolved and that it pays all of the taxes it owes.

Being under the microscope has not slowed his phenomenal growth. Sales rose during the holiday season. Other business areas, including cloud computing and advertising, also grew despite increasing competition from other large technology companies.

Benchmark analysts said the results were “not a subtle reminder that Amazon is still king”.

After withdrawing from a proposed new headquarters in New York City due to local opposition, the company has hired new employees across the country, including New York City. Amazon said it had 30,000 workers in engineering offices outside of its Seattle home in cities like Chicago, Denver, and Austin, Texas. This group of workers has grown 50% in the past year and a half, Amazon said.

Staff in its warehouses and delivery centers, where orders are packed and shipped, has also increased.

Amazon had 798,000 employees worldwide at the end of last year. Only an American company beats Amazon the size of its workforce. Retail competitor Walmart, which employs 1.5 million people in the United States and more than 2 million people worldwide.

However, it took Walmart 35 years to build a workforce similar to Amazon. Amazon reached the milestone in 24 years, more than a decade earlier.

Amazon’s last milestone: 150 million Prime members

