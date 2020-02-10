Amazon India is fighting CCI antitrust lawsuit, says Suit Can Reputation

Amazon.com Inc has started legal action in India to destroy an antitrust investigation against the company, according to Reuters, which it could cause “irreparable” loss and damage to its reputation. Last month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation into Amazon and rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, for alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices.

Amazon and Flipkart have faced increasing criticism from physical retailers in India accusing US giants of violating Indian law by compensating billions of dollars in losses to fund deep discounts and discriminate against small sellers. The companies deny the allegations. The CCI ordered its investigation after a New Delhi-based merchant group complained that the e-commerce giants promoted select sellers and, in turn, harmed other smaller players in one of the world’s largest online retail markets.

“The entire order passed by (the CCI) … is devoid of any foundation,” said Amazon in a report to a court in the city of Bengaluru on February 10, rejecting the allegations against the company. “(The Investigation Order) suffers from a non-application of the spirit because it does not seem to contain a reference to the finding of a noticeable adverse effect on competition.” Amazon rejected Reuters’ request for comment and said the case went to court. The CCI did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Flipkart said after the CCI ordered the probe it was “fully compliant” with all laws in India. The Bengaluru court is likely to hear Amazon’s petition later this week and the complaining trading group, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, has been notified, a lawyer involved in the case said. The merchant group will defend its case to ensure that the antitrust probe is not destroyed or put on hold, the lawyer added.

Stricter rules for foreign investments in India also have consequences for Amazon. Last month, after the CCI probe was launched, Indian Trade Minister said that Amazon was not doing a “big favor” by announcing a new investment of $ 1 billion, exposing tensions with US online retailer. “The (CCI) survey also has reputational results for the petitioner because it is a global company and part of the internationally renowned Amazon Group,” the e-commerce giant said in his application.

