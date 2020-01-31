Amazon highlights taxes paid in return for critics

Amazon said it paid more than $ 1 billion in income taxes in 2019 when it highlighted its contributions to the U.S. economy the day after its annual results were released

A blog post from Amazon attempted to expose its investments and contributions to the US economy to ward off critics who claim to have benefited from taxpayers’ money.

“Since 2010, we’ve invested more than $ 270 billion in corporate offices, customer fulfillment and cloud infrastructure, wind and solar parks, environmentally friendly equipment and machines, and compensation for our teams,” said Amazon.

“These investments are accelerating and we estimate that they have contributed an additional $ 168 billion to US GDP since 2010.”

The technology giant, whose market valuation plunged back over $ 1 trillion after Thursday’s earnings report, said it had more than $ 1 billion in income taxes in 2019 and $ 2.4 billion in other federal taxes, including wage and customs taxes to have paid.

It was said to have “collected and transferred nearly $ 9 billion in revenue and used taxes to US states and localities last year” and paid over $ 1.6 billion in state and local taxes.

Amazon encountered criticism of previous annual reports that it appeared to have paid no federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018, and received some discounts after Congress passed a tax reform.

On Friday, Amazon said it adhered to “all applicable federal and state tax laws” while finding that it takes advantage of laws that promote economic investment and job creation.

“In the past ten years, no other US company has created more jobs than Amazon,” the statement said.

“Our investments have created over two million jobs in the United States.”

The number of employees in the United States, which is 798,000 worldwide, is approximately 500,000. There, an hourly wage of at least $ 15 is paid, which is above the minimum wage required in most states.

Amazon’s statement is based on efforts by officials from 137 countries to reform the global tax system to achieve a fairer distribution of the income paid by multinationals and the majority of the US-based digital giants.

In December, Amazon published its French tax returns, which show that the company paid € 250 million last year after being accused of underpayments.

Amazon’s quarterly update showed a profit of $ 3.3 billion on sales of $ 87.4 billion in the last three months of last year. For the full year, the company had a net profit of $ 11.6 billion on sales of $ 280 billion.

