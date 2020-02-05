Amazon Fashion’s The Drop By You February 2020 is spring style goals

Scroll to view more pictures

I am always looking for a new way to the impulse shop (what can I say, I have a problem!). When I heard that Amazon was developing an entertaining, fast flash sale series for style lovers like me, I was also ready to give the retailer more of my coin. I can also send my paychecks directly to Amazon because Amazon Fashion The Drop By You February 2020 only takes 30 hours and that’s the time it takes to fully load my bank account.

Never heard of The Drop By You? It’s brand new, so here is the shovel. Last year, Amazon Fashion worked with top fashion influencers like Paola Alberdi and Laurie Ferraro to create capsule collections that shoppers could get stuck in for 30 hours. After the great success of these regular purchases, Amazon decided to offer its customers an even more personal experience. After interviewing her over 90,000 Instagram followers and combining her preferences with the hottest trends, The Drop By You, a collection inspired by Amazon fashion fans, was born. The drop is live as we speak and you can now buy it on the Amazon website before the time runs out. Hurry!

The Drop By You includes everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. So you have a wide choice. Yay for elections, but Boo for making decisions before time runs out! Shopping on the watch is stressful, but it’s worth trying something unique, like this amazing silver mule, instead of the same Zara pumps everyone else is wearing at the party.

Treat yourself to new jeans while you’re at it! This wide-cut high-rise fit is perfect for spring 2020 and the dark wash is perfect for combining with bright, colorful blouses for a weather-related transition look.

The last piece that I will tempt you with is the fanciest girdle at the moment, because yes, girdles are STILL included and I will scream their functionality from the roofs. Why should you use your hands to carry a wallet that you can wear like a belt or necklace? I can’t imagine a better piece. Just call me Team Fanny.

For more information, check out The Fashion’s Drop By You before it’s too late. Time is ticking!

