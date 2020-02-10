Amazon Echo to Trump Google with 70% share of all smart speakers in the US in 2020

When it comes to smart speakers, retail giant Amazon is crushing its rival Google and Apple in the US. A new report from eMarketer said that nearly 70 percent of the total US smart speaker owners continue to use Amazon Echo devices. “This year, 69.7 percent of smart speaker users in the US will use an ultrasound, slightly less than 72.9 percent last year. For comparison, 31.7 percent of smart speaker users will turn to devices from the Google brand and 18.4 percent will include other smart speaker brands, including the Apple HomePod, Harmon Kardon Invoke and Sonos One, “said the market research firm said in a statement Monday.

These percentages add up to more than 100 percent because some users of smart speakers use more than one speaker. Although Amazon was not the first to come on the market with a voice assistant, the end-earner advantage in smart speakers with its American introduction of the Echo and built-in voice assistant Alexa at the end of 2014. Since then, it has consistently released new features that make the speaker easier and more intuitive to use. “Since Amazon first introduced the Echo, it has built up a convincing lead in the US and continues to beat the challenges of top competitors,” said Victoria Petrock, Principal Analyst at eMarketer.

“We had previously expected Google and Apple to be more marketed, but Amazon has remained aggressive. By offering affordable devices and expanding the number of Alexa skills, the company has retained the appeal of Echo.” Amazon has also opened Alexa to external development and has promoted compatibility with thousands of smart-home devices from the Amazon brand and third parties. However, the Echo is somewhat less competitive in some countries because it supports fewer non-English languages ​​than its main competitors.

The market research firm noted that although US users of smart speakers will continue to increase in absolute numbers, it is expected that overall growth will slow over the coming years, especially as Alexa and other voice assistants migrate to other devices, including vehicles, devices and other smartphones. home components. “We estimate that there will be 83.1 million smart speaker users this year, which represents an annual growth of 13.7 percent. By 2021, the figures will disappear. About 28.9 percent of internet users currently use “Smart speakers, a figure that we expect to rise to 30.5 percent next year,” the company noted.

