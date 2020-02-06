Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India, book now in advance to buy for a reduced price of R.999

After the introduction of the Echo Show and Echo Show 5, Amazon India has now launched the Echo Show 8 in the country. The new addition to the line-up features an 8-inch HD screen, along with a built-in camera with a shutter and stereo sound, priced at Rs 12,999. However, you can get the device in your hands at a reduced price of Rs 8,999. The special price is only available for consumers who pre-order the device while shipping starts from 26 February.

Originally announced in September 2019, the new Echo Show allows users to view 8 shows, movies, news items, sports highlights, listen to music, sing along on the screen, make hands-free calls, and more. Like other Echo devices, you can also make voice calls, send messages, or connect to other Echo devices in their home. With Alexa you can, for example, operate your smart home, check security cameras, control lights, switch on devices, etc.

The Echo Show 8 also comes with a built-in camera to make video calls and there is also a shutter to cover the camera in case you are concerned about privacy. The camera can also be used for the drop-in function that allows users to connect to their own Echo devices quickly and seamlessly. Because it is an Echo device, you get all the Alexa options, including voice support, information, music streaming via linked services and communication. As mentioned above, the Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with HD resolution, 2-inch neodymium speakers and a passive bass radiator.

