Amazon criticized for sending the customer nine items in nine separate boxes

Liu Xi, 37, says it was “scandalous” to see how wasteful Amazon was being (Image: Liu Xi / Deadline News)

Amazon sent a customer nine items in nine separate boxes when they could have easily fit into one.

Ridiculous images show the cardboard packaging of nine rolls of frosted window film stacked and blocking an entrance door.

The products were ordered by Liu Xi, 37, of Henham, Essex, who said it was “outrageous” that the online giant could be so indifferent to the environment.

When posting the image on social networks, he wrote: ought He bought nine rolls of window films from Amazon.co.uk and this is what he got. What a waste of paper. ‘

She added: “It’s completely outrageous. They could have placed all nine window films in a box instead of a box for each.

‘Surely Amazon can do better to reduce its packaging waste and be more environmentally friendly.

‘No, I don’t expect to be contacted. They have always been packing things like this, with large boxes and small products, but this is extreme.

The nine boxes blocked the door of his house (Photo: Liu Xi / Deadline News)

Liu said it was a “paper waste” (Image: Liu Xi / Deadline News)

All items fit in one of the boxes (Image: Liu Xi / Deadline News)

I just don’t understand why they don’t pack everything in a box. If Amazon could change the way they pack the products, then I’m doing something meaningful. “

The images shocked people online, with one that named it “a crime” and another that said it was “horrible.”

Melva Pakpahan said: “Bad for our environment!”

Victoria Farrall wrote: ‘That’s horrible! You should really complain because you are simply not helping anyone anywhere. Everyone could fit in a box! “

Nimmi Paul added: “That is really bad and crime.”

Metro.co.uk has contacted Amazon for comment.