Mumbai The executive president of the e-commerce giant Amazon and the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, concluded his three-day visit to India on Friday to meet with captains of Indian industry.

Among those who met are the president of Reliance Industries and the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, who is also engaged in retail, and a large number of other c-suite honchos.

The meeting was held at a star hotel in southern Mumbai this morning.

Others who were present included the president of the SBI, Rajnish Kumar, the president of the Godrej Group, Adi Godrej, Zarin Daruwala of the Standard Chartered Bank, the head of Xiaomi in India, Manu Jain, the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy, and to the Kaku Nakhate of the Bank of America.

Also present were fast-moving retail and consumer goods players, including Kishore Biyani from Fture Group (where Amazon has an investment), Sanjiv Mehta from Hindustan Unilever, Suresh Narayanan from Nestle India and Prohus and Madhusudhan Gopalan from Gamble India.

Sunil Mittal of Bharti Airtel was also present at the meeting in which Bezos was accompanied by the head of Amazon in India, Amit Agarwal.

Among others were Salil Parekh of Infosys, Surendra Rosha of HSBC and Bhavish Agarwal of Ola.

Business leaders posed for a group photo on the stairs of the hotel before leaving.

Bezos visited Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday, followed up with a meeting with small businesses on Wednesday and spent time with Bollywood celebrities on Thursday evening as part of the visit.

It has announced investments of USD 1 billion in the coming years and will also create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025.

Bezos was reportedly unable to have an audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal aroused a controversy by stating that the e-commerce giant that is being investigated for predatory prices did not He is doing India a favor.

