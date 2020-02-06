Amazing gas cloud spotted after two stars enter the heavenly ‘fight’

Astronomers have released a stunning image of the sky cloud that remains after a battle between two stars.

The unusual cloud can be seen in images taken with the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array, 66 telescopes that together form the largest astronomical project on earth.

They show the aftermath of a collision in which one star became so large that he swallowed the other, which then fell in the direction of his partner and caused him to shake off his outer layers.

It created an unusual object that scientists hope it can teach them about the way stars are formed and that.

“The HD101584 galaxy is special in the sense that this” death process “was prematurely and dramatically ended because a nearby low-mass star was flooded by the giant,” said Hans Olofsson of Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, who led a recent study , published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, of this intriguing object.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In such space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

By looking at data from ALMA and other experiments, scientists were able to recreate the fight that the binary star system left behind in such a beautiful mess.

It happened when the main star began to die, and grew into a red giant that grew so large that he could flood the others. The smaller star then twisted to the core of the larger one, but they stayed apart.

Instead of leading to a direct collision, the movements of the two around each other caused the larger star to burst, throw its gas layers over the cosmos and leave it with an exposed core.

The structure of the nebula that can be seen in the image arose when the smaller star turned towards the larger one, and the gas jets that formed as it developed. Those jets then shot through the material that had been thrown away and helped create the post-combat waste that can be seen scattered throughout the universe.

The fight can help determine in advance what will happen to other stars – including our own sun.

“We can currently describe the death processes that many Sun-like stars have in common, but we cannot explain why or exactly how they happen,” said co-author Sofia Ramstedt of the University of Uppsala, Sweden, in a statement.

“HD101584 gives us important clues to solve this puzzle because it is currently in a brief transition phase between better studied evolutionary stages. With detailed images of the environment of HD101584 we can make the connection between the giant star it was before, and the stellar remnant it becomes fast ”

