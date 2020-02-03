Amarinder Singh, Tejashwi Yadav & Shatrughan Sinha Campaign for congress candidates

New Delhi: With five days to go for the Delhi polls, the Congress has pushed more star power into Monday’s election campaign with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, political actor Shatrughan Sinha and former Bihar Vice Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing public meetings.

Amarinder Singh held a roadshow in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency in South Delhi. The roadshow for the Delhi convention chief Subash Chopra’s daughter Shivani Chopra started from Kalkaji’s Dashmesh Chowk and ended in Govindpuri. Hundreds of congress activists took part in the roadshow.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held a public meeting in the Vikaspuri area in western Delhi.

At the public meeting, he said: “A few days ago, the Grand Alliance government stormed into power in Jharkhand, and in Delhi, the alliance of Congress and RJD will spring back.”

“Similar results such as Jharkhand will be seen in Bihar later this year,” he added, also calling on people from Bihar to vote in support of Congress and the RJD in the national capital.

Tejashwi Yadav campaigned for congress candidate from Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma and RJD candidate from Uttam Nagar, Shakti Bishnoi.

The RJD and Congress have entered into an alliance for the polls in Delhi and, according to the agreement, the first four seats had to dispute. RJD candidate Pramod Tyagi will compete from Burari, while Mohd Riyazuddin Khan is deployed from Kirari and Nirmal Kumar Singh from Palam’s constituencies.

Shatrughan Sinha, who dropped the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and joined the congress, campaigned for Dwarka candidate Adarsh ​​Shastri of the party.

Shastri, great-grandson of the late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had joined the big old party after he was denied a ticket this time by the AAP from Dwarka. Shastri was chosen from the Dwarka constituency in 2015 polls.

On February 8, elections are held in Delhi to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years. The ruling AAP is making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP wants a prime minister in the city after 20 years. The counting takes place on 11 February.

The congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, is also making efforts to regain support. On Tuesday, Congress Ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Amarinder Singh, as well as senior party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Harish Rawat, Raj Babbar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda will campaign in different parts of the city for party candidates.

