Amanda Knox slips into 'Old Prison Uniform' while she is preparing for her wedding

Amanda Knox counts the days until her wedding … and wears some of her old prison clothes as she prepares.

“40 more days until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding task list,” she shared on Sunday. “I have locked myself in the craft room and I am wearing my old prison uniform. Literally the same sweater and training pants that I lived in at Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia.”

A message shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on January 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM PST

Knox served memorable four years behind bars after being convicted of killing roommate Meredith Kercher while studying in Perugia, Italy in 2007. She was released after her 2015 sentence was set aside.

Since its release, Knox has written a book, hosted a Facebook Watch series, launched a podcast – “The Truth About Crime” – and has done a number of compelling events, including one in Italy in 2019.

Knox’s friend Christopher Robinson spectacularly returned the question in November. In a video showing the proposal, Robinson put it so that a “meteorite” accident ended up in their backyard, which they both investigated before he sat down on one knee and asked her for a wedding.

The two currently live in Seattle.