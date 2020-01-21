Unconfirmed reports show that southern actress Amala Paul will play Bollywood Parveen Babi in the 1970s in a biographical web series made by Mahesh Bhatt and the Mishesh Bhatta Vishesh Films banner.

In December 2019, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt announced his debut in digital space with an unnamed “dramatic web series” based on the relationship of a diligent filmmaker and a top actress of the 1970s.

Amala Paul portrays the character of Parveen Babi in the upcoming web series?

Speculation has expanded that Bhatt intended to create a series based on his rumored romance with Babi.

Buzz is that the show has found its leading lady.

According to rumors, modalities with Amala are being prepared so that the show can take place on the floors.

It is said that her character attracts references from the life of Parveen Babi, who was already inspired by the Bollywood film “Woh Lamhe” in 2006. This film, also produced by Bhatti, starred Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja.

