Always a winner before the star break

In three games this week, the Tampa Bay Lightning had four of six possible points against the Western Conference teams. They beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday, then fell flat against the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 loss. However, they rebounded with a 7-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Overall, it was a strong week for the Lightning. They are currently second in the Atlantic Division before the break for the stars and are very similar to the team they were in the regular season last year. With that in mind, let’s see what happened to the Lightning this week.

Good

Constant ranking in the top six

This is not news to any Lightning fan, but their recent success can be attributed to their top six forwards who are still on the game sheet. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 54 points and scored five points – all goals – this week. Then come Steven Stamkos (48 points), Brayden Point (42 points), Alex Killorn (41 points), Anthony Cirelli (33 points) and Ondrej Palat (30 points). When your top six forwards all have more than 30 points at this point in the season, the team should have confidence in the world, no matter who they play.

Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Alex Killorn (17) is congratulated by his teammates (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

This week, Stamkos and Palat each had four points, Cirelli had six points – including his first hat trick in his career – and Killorn scored 20 goals for the first time in his career. Head coach Jon Cooper has had several different combinations for his top two lines this season, but has found two of the best in the league with Point, Palat and Kucherov in line one and Stamkos, Cirelli and Killorn in line two. These six players can resume a game, and that’s exactly what they did against the Jets on Saturday night.

Winning faceoffs

As a team, the Lightning have reached 56% in faceoff this week, and they have always been in the top half of the league in faceoff percentage this season. They are currently ninth in the league with 51%, but they are fifth in the league in face-off with just over 59%, fourth in the league in shorthand at 48.9% and sixth in offensive play with 53%. The importance of winning faceoffs can sometimes get lost in the shuffle, but the Lightning was one of the best in the league in this category.

Anthony Cirelli Lightning Center (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

In all three games this week, the Lightning was above 50% in faceoff, including a 64% effort against the Wild. Yanni Gourde leads the team in percentage of face-offs (among players with more than 50 face-offs taken) at 56.3%, but Stamkos is 55.7% this season, which is more than six points percentage higher than his career average (49.2%).

Winning faceoffs are the key to effectively getting the puck out of your defensive zone, starting a breakout and setting up the offensive, and this has been one of the best attributes of Lightning throughout the 2019-20 season. .

Always strong

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been named to the All-Star Game to replace Boston Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask, and his recent resurgence makes him worthy of the selection. In his last 10 appearances, Vasilevskiy is 10-0-0, matching the longest winning streak in his career. He’s only become the fourth goaltender in NHL history to have a double-digit winning streak in consecutive seasons, and his 10-game winning streak is the longest of all goaltenders this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vasy was in the net for the Lightning’s win over the Kings and their win over the Jets, and he looked exactly like he did last year. In his last 10 starts, he has only played one game with a save percentage of less than 0.900 and an average save percentage of 0.947. After his irregular start to the season, many questioned his eight-year contract this summer, but he brought the Lightning back to the playoff table, and recently he’s worth every penny.

The bad

Bad starts

The only negative aspect of the Lightning game this week was the way they started their games. Against the Kings, they dropped two goals early in the first period and appeared to be caught off guard by the LA game. But, the Lightning managed to rebound and tie up, ultimately winning a shootout. However, against the Wild, the Bolts seemed to be half a step back for most of the game. They couldn’t recover after giving up two consecutive goals in the second period, and it cost them two points.

Minnesota Wild Center Joel Eriksson Ek Moves Around Tampa Bay Lightning Defender Mikhail Sergachev (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)

The Lightning started off badly against the Kings and Wild, but they flew out against the Jets and dominated the game in all three periods. They are at their best when they can make the teams sit because of their speed, and that is partly why they made the Jets roll. They also owned the puck for most of the game, and it’s still a recipe for success. If the Lightning can get off to a quick start for all of its home straight games, it’s going to be a tough team to beat before the playoffs.

The Bolts will be arrested from January 18-27 for the star break, but Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman will be in St. Louis to represent the Lightning on January 25. After the break, they continue their west coast swing against the Dallas Stars, Kings and Anaheim Ducks.