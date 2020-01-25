Mumbai Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join the Indian economy: now he is part of an army of housewives who turn their homes into “cloud kitchens” to feed millennials hungry for time.

The third largest economy in Asia is fighting a slowdown so strong that it is creating an obstacle to global growth, the International Monetary Fund said Monday, but there are some bright spots.

The economy of the concert, aided by cheap mobile data and abundant labor, has flourished in India, opening new markets throughout the vast country.

Although Indian women have long struggled for access to education and employment opportunities, the biggest obstacle for many people is convincing conservative families to let them leave their homes.

But new applications such as Curryful, Homefoodi and Nanighar are leveraging the skills of housewives to cut, dice and prepare meals for the urban hungry from the comfort of their homes.

The so-called cloud kitchens, restaurants that have no physical presence and a delivery-only model, are increasing in popularity as there is a boom in food delivery applications such as Swiggy and Zomato. “We want to be the Uber of homemade food,” said Ben Mathew, who launched Curryful in 2018, convinced that housewives were a great untapped resource.

His company, which employs five people for the daily operations of the application, works with 52 women and three men, and the 31-year-old web entrepreneur expects to have one million cooks on board by 2022. “We usually train them in disinfection, cooking, preparation and packaging time … and then launch them on the platform, “Mathew told AFP.

Sahijwala, one of the first housewives who joined Curryful in November 2018, shortly after its launch, initially was apprehensive, despite having four decades of cooking experience. But backed by her children, including her son, who gave her regular comments on her proposed dishes, she launched herself.

Since then, he underwent an intensive course on how to run a business, from the creation of weekly menus to the purchase of supplies in wholesale markets to reduce costs. The learning curve was steep and Sahijwala went from cooking everything from scratch to preparing curries and batters for breads. advance to save time and limit leftovers.

She even bought a massive freezer to store fruits and vegetables despite her husband’s reservations about the cost. “I told him that I am now a professional,” he told AFP.

‘Internet Restaurants’

Kallol Banerjee, co-founder of Rebel Foods, which manages 301 cloud kitchens that support 2,200 “Internet restaurants”, was one of the first entrepreneurs to adopt the concept in 2012. “We could make more brands of a kitchen and meet different customer requirements at multiple price points, “Banerjee told AFP.

The chefs buy the ingredients, supply the kitchen utensils and pay the utility bills. The applications, which earn money by charging commissions, such as more than 18 percent per Curryful’s request, offer training and provide chefs with containers and bags to pack food.

The curious chef Chand Vyas, 55, spent years trying to establish a lunch delivery business, but finally gave up after not being able to compete with the dabbawalas, Mumbai’s famous efficient food carriers.

Today Vyas works seven hours a day, five days a week in his kitchen, serving a group of Indian vegetarian foods, from street food favorites to lentils and rice according to the application’s weekly menus. “I don’t understand marketing or how to run a business, but I know how to cook. Therefore, the current partnership helps me focus on that while Curryful takes care of the rest,” Vyas told AFP.

She pockets up to $ 150 a month after accounting for commissions and costs, but expects to earn more as orders increase. In contrast, a chef in a traditional restaurant takes home a monthly salary of between $ 300 and $ 1,000 for working six days a week.

Since India’s cloud kitchen sector is expected to reach $ 1.05 billion by 2023, according to the Inc42 data platform, other companies are also interested in obtaining a portion of the action.

Swiggy, for example, has invested 2.5 billion rupees ($ 35.3 million) in the opening of 1,000 cloud kitchens across the country. Back in his Mumbai kitchen, Sahijwala is delighted to have embarked on a career at an age when his contemporaries are considering retiring.

Over the past year, he has seen his earnings grow to $ 200 per month, but most importantly, he said, “My passion has finally found a way out.” I’m glad that life has given me this opportunity. ”

