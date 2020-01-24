Scroll to view more pictures

I don’t have to highlight the benefits of retinol (though I always enjoy doing it). Most of us already know that the vitamin A derivative is the ingredient that is most commonly used under the name “Drops”. The only limitation for a significant number of us is that using it is literally pain. No wonder alternative retinol products come onto the market to save the day (and our face).

Personally, I’ve never had a negative reaction to a retinol product, but I won’t deny that if you put more than a penny on your face, it will tingle uncomfortably. And for anyone with sensitive skin, this is likely to be the case even if you use the recommended amount and limit it to a few nights a week. Really, nothing embodies “beauty is pain” better than this. So it’s no wonder that in reality people trade for an apparently equally effective substitute.

Recently, bakuchiol is undoubtedly the most popular ingredient to replace retinol in skin care. First, it is plant-based, which means that the decision to switch automatically feels responsible. In particular, it comes from the seeds and leaves of Psoralea corylifolia, better known as the Babchi plant, which is native to India and Sri Lanka. It has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine to heal wounds, but is only used for its ability to smooth wrinkles and balance hyperpigmentation.

Word of mouth is great, but I wonder if a toned down version of Retinol will ultimately be as effective as the real one. According to the founder of Peach & Lily and licensed beautician Alicia Yoon, most of the signs are yes.

“Retinol has been researched so well. It is one of the most researched ingredients. However, there are definitely more clinical studies on retinol at the moment, so it’s hard to know, ”she says. “In about 10 years, these things (alternatives) are likely to have a lot of money and research behind them.” In short, the amount of testing and clinical trials done so far is probably not accurate or complete enough to provide one Judgment.

Until then, it will largely depend on the experience of others whether we want to play with bakuchiol or another alternative. The advantage, according to Yoon, is that the majority of people who share their experiences see great results and shouldn’t be overlooked. “Personally, I find the anecdotal reviews of people who really try the product consistently every day and tackle it properly useful. That says volumes. “And whether you use retinol or bakuchiol, the same rules of application apply to both.

“When it comes to retinol, be very thoughtful and careful, because you never want to overdo it. It is so important that you don’t mix too many other acids and the like,” says Yoon. “For some skin types, there are definitely a phase that you have to go through before you can see the real benefits. Bakuchiol or some of these other alternative ingredients – if you don’t want to, or are at risk – it’s a great thing to try. “This is a particularly wise decision if you are a retinol user for the first time and have an important event, such as a wedding, on the horizon.

“Start with the lowest amount and see how your skin reacts. It’s tempting because you want results like tomorrow, so go to extremes. Skin care is consistent and you get better results over time as your skin doesn’t go through this stressful phase that takes you a few steps back, ”says Yoon. If you want to start with something very gentle, here are the most popular retinol alternatives.

This highly active night moisturizer is made with Bakuchiol, the vitamin A alternative that has become Retinol’s biggest competitor.

Clean beauty lovers routinely recommend this natural night serum as an alternative to retinoids, as it is enriched with ingredients that help improve texture (pumpkin enzymes, algae, etc.).

Before you apply your moisturizer, you should soak in this oil-free serum made with alguronic acid, a completely underestimated alternative to microalgae-based retinol.

Great fact: broccoli protects the skin from UV damage and offers the same benefits as retinol, minus the irritation.

Herbivore’s skin-smoothing serum is another best-selling bakuchiol product, which is also enriched with Tremella mushroom for moisture retention and polyhydroxy acids, the gentlest of all chemical acids, for peeling.

6.5 percent of this retinol serum is a mixture of retinol ester and alternative retinol components that promote gentler use.

If you’d rather cut out the serums (and steps) from your nightly routine, try this daily moisturizer with bakuchiol and squalane.

Another mix-and-match formula consisting of encapsulated retinol and herbal alternatives to relieve irritation without compromising visible results.

A firming moisturizer that moisturizes (ceramides, squalane), brightens (vitamin C) and reduces fine lines (bakuchiol).

A light, highly moisturizing formula that you can use between your detergent and moisturizer to get noticeable results without irritation.

This inexpensive booster – enriched with bakuchiol and olive oil – should be mixed with your moisturizer and serum to improve the texture of your skin during sleep.

This unique formula contains an exclusive retinol blend of actual retinol, bakuchiol and a soy complex that is slowly released into the skin.

This night cream is made with bakuchiol to accelerate your skin’s natural repair process while you sleep.

If you prefer to fight oil with oil, this luxurious option is just the ticket, and you can also work with fine lines.

In addition to bakuchiol, this moisturizer also contains a derivative of the Brazilian organic tick flower, which improves the skin structure.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.