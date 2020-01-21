Altered Carbon season 2 falls on Netflix next month

The second season is approaching (Image: Netflix / Getty)

Altered Carbon will make its masterful return to Netflix, as it was announced that its second season will actually fall into the broadcast service next month, on February 27 to be precise.

The program follows the story of researcher Takeshi Kovacs, who investigates a murder in a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies.

A very important character change is also waiting for us: Marvel star Anthony Mackie is replacing Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman as Kovacs, which will surely make many fans angry.

A synopsis for the new season says (via IGN): ‘The second season of the sophisticated and compelling science fiction drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the only surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

‘After decades of touring the planet and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet, Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

‘Tormented by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is surprised to discover that his new mission to solve the crime and his quest to find Quell are the same.

‘With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to make fun of his enemies and find the truth: Who is the Falconer Quellcrist?

Marvel star Anthony Mackie will enter the world of science fiction in season 2 (Image: Marvel)

While Mackie will assume the central role, there is still the possibility that Joel Kinnaman may return in some way.

Kinnaman could return, probably in a cameo, like the real Elias Ryker, who could possibly meet Kristin Ortega.

However, the actor himself has previously stated openly how he does not think he would return to the TV Guide, saying: “I don’t think so, no.

More: Netflix



‘We have no idea what the second season would be, but I suppose the other two books would follow.

“ Everyone is on completely different planets, completely different worlds, and my guess is, I don’t know, my guess is that it will be a kind of anthology show where maybe a couple of characters will continue in the next season. ‘

I guess we’ll have to be alert to find out for sure, right?

Altered Carbon returns on February 27 to Netflix





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: The ultimate guide to being a Drag Race superstar, according to the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race

MORE: Game of Thrones ‘Harington’ Kit enjoys a passionate kiss with Gemma Chan on the set of Marvel’s Eternals