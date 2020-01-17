It seemed like a match made in heaven. With the Miami Hurricanes ending in an embarrassing way in 2019, Alonzo Highsmith’s return to Miami was a reunion that fans and former players demanded. After weeks of rumors and reports, the window for the Miami legend was closed to take on a role in the program.

The 54-year-old NFL executive corresponded with The Athletic about the collapse of talks with the Miami Brass.

“It failed because it was all speculation,” Highsmith said in a text with The Athletic. “We never agreed on deals. I gave advice to the sports department on many things and met Blake on various topics because I’m in the NFL. It was all exploratory and interesting, but we never discussed a contract and I was never offered a job. “

Highsmith was never offered a job. There was simply a gathering of exploratory talks about the status of the program. This revelation is interesting given the daily reports of an upcoming deal and the intensified talks between the two parties. The text also contradicts Blake James’ claim that he “turned to him about an opportunity to join our team.” Despite conflicting opinions, the opportunity to have a man with 20 years of scouting experience in the program was wasted. Though never offered a role, Highsmith is still thinking about how the five-time National Champions can improve.

“Finding better players … coaches train better.”

With the inclusion of Jose Borregales, the hiring of Rhett Lashlee and Garlin Justice, and the hosting of major transfers like D’Eriq King, Miami seems to be trying to follow this script.