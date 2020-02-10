Alma Har’el defends Shia LaBeouf after Oscars Moment with Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf’s Director “Honey Boy” came to the defense of the actor after some viewers misunderstood the interaction between him and Zack Gottsagen Oscars stage sunday evening.

When LaBeouf and Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, presented the prize for Best Live Action Short Sunday evening, LaBeouf seemed uncomfortable to laugh while his co-star “Peanut Butter Falcon” took a long break before saying “And the Oscar goes to. ..”

Fortunately, the Twitter critics had once come out in full force, there were people like director Alma Har’el, to explain LaBeouf’s profound relationship with Gottsagen.

Shia was offered to present an Oscar. He said he would do it if he could share that moment with his beloved fellow star Zach Gottsagen who we all adore. It’s stressful out there … pic.twitter.com/F75aT1vURa

Har’el, who directed LaBeouf in “Honey Boy,” tweeted, “Shia was offered to present an Oscar. He said he would do it if he could share that moment with his beloved fellow star Zach Gottsagen who we all adore. It’s stressful up there … “

Maria Shriver also went to Twitter to applaud the history-making Oscars moment when Gottsagen, 35, was the first person with Down syndrome to present at the Oscars.

“A great moment with Shia LaBeouf and his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen present at the #Oscars. Bravo!” she tweeted.

The Ruderman Family Foundation, an organization for the disabled, shared their praise and tweet: “Congratulations to Zack Gottsagen on awarding a prize at the #Oscars! Thank you @TheAcademy for recognizing #disability on stage tonight – we are so proud to collaborating with them on disability #inclusion in entertainment. #RepresentMeHollywood. “

Another Twitter user named Michelle, who is a civil rights lawyer according to her bio, repeated Har’el, while also pointing out how LaBeouf “credits Zack for changing his life”.

“Tweeting to everyone about” the man with special needs “- his name is Zack Gottsagen; he starred in a fantastic movie called Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf (who credits Zack for changing his life),” Michelle tweeted. “Have some awesome respect.”

For those who don’t know, LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly behavior, and obstruction while filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon” along with Gottsagen in Georgia in 2017.

During an interview with Channel 4 of the UK last year, LaBeouf said that Gottsagen saved him from what he called a “twisted” time in his life. Gottsagen even said that he told the “Transformers” star that he “had one chance to prove himself: never, never, never do things like this again.”

And it looks like the star has kept its promise.

