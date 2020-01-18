The duo director-actor Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun scored a hat trick with the third venture of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film, which was released this Sunday on the occasion of Sankranti, won the heart not only from India but also from abroad.

Allu Arjun starrer earned an incredible USD 2 million in the United States

Creators continued yesterday on Twitter with a tweet that read:

Cashier (USA): Sarlueru Neekevvaru from Mahlu Babu, Al Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun earned 2 million in less than a week.

The movie’s production banner was posted on their Twitter to keep up with the news when they tweeted:

“#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo enters $ 2 million & Counting in the US Several new locations added in week 2 to public demand. “

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo disintegrated in the US to $ 2 million Coun

AV # AVPLSankranthiWinner @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @ vamsi84 @haarikahassine @GeethaArts @Blueskycinemas pic.twitter.com/BvvhheK7g4

– Geetha Arts (@ GeethaArts) January 17, 2020

With this Ala Vaikunthapurramloo becomes the first movie in the career of Allu Arjuna to exceed USD 2 million stamp in USA. According to a report from cinemaexpress.com, its previous best at the US Treasury was the year 2014 released by Race Gurram, which then won 1.39 million dollars.

Speaking of Sarilera Neekevvaru Mahesh Babu, director Anil Ravipudi, who released the day early to Al Vaikunthapurramloo, is not far behind the US Treasury collection.

The Mahesh Babu star in a week was won 1.90 million in the US box office. Only time will tell if Mahesh Babu beats his own record, t. J. His current best 3.41 million at the US Treasury he won with his 2018 Bharat Anne Nenu.

