Alliance between Okorocha and Uzodinma: AA representative defective at APC

It seems that the new alliance between Sen Rochas Okorocha and his successor Hope Uzodinma is paying off, as members of the Alliance of Action are decamped in the House of Representatives to the All Progressives Congress.

The two legislators are Pascal Obi and Kingsly Chuma.

Both Uzodinma and Okorocha have closed their ranks following the Supreme Court ruling declaring the former Governor of the Imo State.

The two members of the Alliance, who are loyal to Sen Okorocha, announced on Thursday that they would split off from the APC with a letter from spokesman Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governor Uzodinma and Okorocha were in the chamber of the house to witness the raid by the two members.

The minority chair of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, raised a point of order, referring to section 68 of the 1999 constitution as amended. He demanded that the legislature’s seats be declared free and described the defect as “illegal and unacceptable”.

However, the spokesman rejected the rules of procedure and said: “You are a member of the PDP, not a member of the AA, you have no place, you cannot go to court because you are not injured.”