Allen Iverson shares the brilliant story of Kobe Bryant in tribute to the LA Lakers legend

Allen Iverson is “devastated and disconsolate” after the death of Kobe Bryant (Getty Images)

NBA legend Allen Iverson admits that he is “devastated and disconsolate” after the death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people aboard a helicopter that crashed on the outskirts of the city of Calabasas, located west of Los Angeles, around 10 am local time, Sunday by the morning.

Iverson, who played 14 seasons in the NBA primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers, had numerous games against Bryant.

And the NBA MVP in 2001 recalled a time they shared together as rookies, which sums up Bryant’s elite mentality.

‘Words cannot express how I feel today. The only two words that resonate in my head: devastated and disconsolate, “Iverson said in a statement.

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant shared many battles in the NBA (Photo by Jeff Gross / Getty Images)

‘It seems that I can’t shake this feeling no matter what I tried to do since I heard this yesterday.

‘People will always remember how we compete with each other in the league, but it’s much deeper than that for me.

‘The history of us being recruited into possibly the deepest class of its kind in the history of the NBA can be debated for many years. However, his generosity and respect for the game is something I witnessed first hand every time we step on the dance floor to compete.

More: soccer



‘It’s a memory of him that I can’t stop thinking about. It was our rookie season and my first trip to Los Angeles for a game against the Lakers.

‘He came to my hotel, picked me up and took me to a restaurant. When we returned before leaving, he asked me: “What are you going to do tonight?” My answer was: “I’m going to the club, what are you going to do?” He said: “I go to the gym.”

‘That is what it always was, a true student of the game of basketball and also of the game of life. He prepared relentlessly.

Iverson in Kobe: “He will always have my respect as a competitor, as a friend, as a brother” (Getty)

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in the accident (Getty Images)

‘There is something we can all learn from the” Mamba “mentality and the way my brother lived his life. He will always have my respect as a competitor, as a friend, as a brother.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, their children and the families of all the victims of yesterday’s tragedy. As a father, I can’t understand how they should feel.

‘We are not well. But we will find the strength to overcome this together because that is what Kobe would want us to do. “

More: NBA

