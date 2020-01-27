NBA legend Allen Iverson released a statement on the death of Kobe Bryant. Despite rivalry on the pitch, the AI ​​said it went much deeper.

The complete statement:

“Words cannot express how I feel today. The only two words that ring in my head – devastated and broken. I can’t shake that feeling no matter what I’ve tried since hearing it yesterday.

“People will always remember that we competed against each other in the league, but it goes much deeper for me. The story that we were written in what is probably the deepest class of its kind in the history of the NBA can be discussed for many years. However, I saw his generosity and respect for the game first-hand every time we stepped onto the dance floor to take part in competitions.

“It’s a memory of him that I can always think about. It was our rookie season and my first trip to LA for a game against the Lakers. He came to my hotel, picked me up, and took me to a restaurant. When we got back before he left, he asked me, “What are you going to do tonight?” My answer was: “I’m going to the club, what are you going to do?” He said, “I’m going to the gym.” That too game of life. He was preparing relentlessly. There is something we can all learn from my brother’s Mamba mentality and way of life. He will always have my respect as a competitor, a friend, a brother.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, their children and the families of all victims of yesterday’s tragedy. As a father, I can’t care how they feel.

“We are not doing well. But we will find the strength to do this together, because that’s exactly what Kobe wants us to do. “

Allen Iverson