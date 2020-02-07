Alleghany County, Covington officials are closing schools on reports of threats

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – Alleghany County and Covington City public schools will close on Friday after a possible student threat from Greenbrier County, West Virginia has been reported.

The officials received the information from a student at the end of the school day on Thursday.

Upon receiving the information, local law enforcement and school officials initiated an immediate investigation that continued into the evening.

The threat was not school specific.

Officials say the investigation has not been resolved, resulting in the closure of both school districts.

According to officials, the outcome of the investigation will determine whether schools will be open on Monday, February 10th.

They say that a statement regarding the investigation will be made as soon as possible and no later than Sunday evening.

You are asked to contact the Covington Police Department or the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.